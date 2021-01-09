Christine Lampard announces she's expecting second child with husband Frank

The 41-year-old Loose Women star, who is originally from Newtownards, admitted it was “strange and worrying” being pregnant is the middle of pandemic.

She announced the news on social media on Saturday by sharing a picture of herself cradling her bump.

She said: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards! It’s been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we’re hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

Christine and Frank are already proud parents to daughter Patricia Charlotte, two, and the Chelsea manager is dad to daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 13, with ex Elen Rivas. Patricia is named after Frank's mum, who he was very close to, who died at the age of 58 in 2008.

Friends close to the couple said they were “overjoyed” to discover they were expecting again.

A close friend of Christine said: “They have kept the news quiet and just told family and close friends. Frank’s two daughters, Luna and Isla, were thrilled to learn they would be becoming big sisters again. Christine is absolutely glowing and has been buying lots of new bits for the tot. After such a hard 2020 for everyone this feels like such a lift for the family. They are overjoyed. It’s a truly wonderful time.”

Christine and Frank first met at the Pride Of Britain awards in 2009. They married in December 2015, recently celebrating their five year anniversary.

Ahead of the birth of first child Patricia, Christine admitted she took "seven or eight" pregnancy tests before believing she was going to become a mum.

Speaking in March 2019, she revealed that people assumed she had IVF to get pregnant after she and Frank had been asked for a few years about having a child.

Christine and Frank Lampard (Ian West/PA)

She said: “People would ask all the time about children and didn’t seem to believe me when I said, 'If it happens, it happens.' They thought I was hiding some kind of heartache. I wasn’t! Having a baby wasn’t something I actively thought about until last year, when we started trying.

“I was happy in my marriage and that was enough. When we did start trying I was conscious of my age but I’d ruled out IVF after seeing too many friends go through such a gruelling process. People assume that’s what happened on account of my age.

"But I became pregnant the old-fashioned way immediately – I wasn’t expecting it to be so quick. I’d been feeling a bit weird for a day or two, so I did a test and while I was waiting for the result I was distracted by housework and got stuck into the vacuuming. Eventually I wandered back to check – I was astonished to find it was positive.”