Christine Lampard in line to be modern-day Jeremy Beadle after Harry Hill turns down project

Comic Harry Hill has revealed that he turned down the telly role for ITV after making a pilot.

But he claimed that Christine — nee Bleakley before marrying new Everton boss Frank Lampard — is in the frame.

Harry (57) said: “At the height of TV Burp, someone had the bright idea that I ought to front a prank show.

“Let’s be clear, the only prank show I ever liked was Candid Camera — and that was when I was about five. After that, I always felt that they were rather mean-spirited.

“But they reckoned there was a gap in the market and that I was the one who was going to bring the prank show, kicking and screaming, into the 21st century.

“Weirdly, ITV liked the pilot, but I said I wanted nothing more to do with it. The last I heard, they were trying to get it off the ground with Christine Bleakley hosting it.”

Harry Hill

Harry said he turned his nose up at the show because the pilot was a disaster with stunts that went pear-shaped.

He explained: “Quite why I went along with it, I have no idea, but sure enough, the production company hired a couple of producers who knew how to make one, and work started on What Are The Chances Of That Happening.

“One of the pranks involved me hiding in the boot of an office worker’s car and waiting for him to open it — at which point, I was to sit up and say, ‘What are the chances of that happening?’, climb out of the boot and walk off.

“I was lying there for, I don’t know, 40 minutes? No sign of the driver. The producer opened the boot to let some air in and then closed it again, locking me back in for another wait. Another 20 minutes went by. Still no sign of the driver.

“So, I’d been in the boot of this man’s car for an hour now — the time it took to record virtually a whole episode of TV Burp and we’d recorded precisely nothing of any use.

“In the end, someone was sent off to find the bloke whose car I was lying in to tell him to get down to the car park and open the boot of his car. So the bloke came down, but, of course, he suspected something was up.

“He opened the boot and looked in — and I looked back at him, and he rolled his eyes and tutted and looked generally p***ed off.

“‘What are the chances of that happening?’ I said wanly. ‘Oh, for f***’s sake...’ he sighed. Then I got out of the boot of his car and wandered off.

“Ha bloody ha!”

In his new book Fight! Harry offered Newtownards-born Christine (43) some friendly advice and joked: “If you’re reading this, Christine, don’t get into that boot.”