Christine Lampard so nappy to be back at work

CHRISTINE LAMPARD has been so deep in changing dirty nappies and minding babies that she’s thrilled to return to TV, mostly because it will give her an excuse to wash her hair.

The 42-year-old, who has been on maternity leave with five-month-old Freddie, is stepping in for LORRAINE KELLY on her ITV show over the summer months from tomorrow.

“I’m excited. Being out of the TV world for a couple of months makes me nervous to go back in, but it will be nice,” Christine said.

“I visited the other day and was asked if I wanted a cup of coffee. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I would love a coffee’. It was also a real treat, and to get my hair and make-up done, considering I’ve hardly washed my hair for three months. It was really lovely, those simple things.

“I’m quite close with everyone at Lorraine, so it’s not like you are going to the workplace. It’s like catching up with mates. I’ve missed the camaraderie and those belly laughs first thing in the morning.”

Christine and son Freddie

As well as Freddie, the TV presenter, who is married to former Chelsea manager FRANK LAMPARD, is a doting mum to two-year-old Patricia and a step-mum to Frank’s daughters Luna and Isla.

She admitted she was glued to Lorraine’s show during maternity leave because it provided her with adult company. “I thoroughly enjoyed sitting at home and watching them all. I am up early in the morning,” Christine explained.

“Good Morning Britain goes on and then it’s straight onto Lorraine, then This Morning and finally Loose Women. That’s 100 percent been my morning routine. I find it quite soothing, like I’ve got constant adult company.

“Freddie seems really quite chilled. I wonder whether that’s just naturally a case of him knowing he has to be because you can’t pour 100 percent of your time into the second one. If he’s hungry or needs a wee, suddenly, you’re like, ‘You have to wait a minute’. I think that makes them go, ‘Yeah that’s fine. I’ll wait’.”

GLAMMED UP: Christine getting her hair and make-up done in the studio

The presenter, who also covered for Lorraine last year, will be happy to have guests back in the studio now that Covid restrictions have been lifted in England.

“The last stint I did on Lorraine was completely on Zoom — there was no one in the studio at all. You can work with guests better and get a sense of their mood when they’re in the room with you,” she said.

“I love being able to have little chats with them beforehand. I’ll always go down to the green room and speak with them before they come up to the studio, particularly if it’s not a celebrity, like a member of the public who hasn’t done a TV interview before. I like to make sure they’re comfortable.”