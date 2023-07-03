Ciaran Hinds: Pamela Ballantine was on my case about Spirit of NI Awards

Ciaran Hinds has ‘blamed’ Pamela Ballantine for finally getting him to the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

The 70-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was one of the many celebrity guests at Friday night’s star-studded event at the Culloden Estate and Spa.

He told Showbiz Life: “I’ve never been before but that ‘dreadful woman’ Pamela Ballentine has on my case for many many years to come and she’s tried to get me here. I’ve always been working but fortunately when she got in touch and said ‘where are you?’ I was working in Dublin on the next series of The Dry. There’s a wonderful girl from here called Roisin Gallagher on it.”

The actor, who previously starred in Belfast as well as Game of Thrones, admitted he’s thrilled by the Irish success in Hollywood, particularly the 14 nominations for Irish talent at the Oscars.

He said: “The expression is ‘punching above their weight’ but to be quite honest I had the biggest grin when I heard the announcement. Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal, it’s really nice for them all.”

The north Belfast man caught up with our own Oscar winner James Martin at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards. James starred in short film An Irish Goodbye, which clinched an Academy Award. He was also the first person with Down’s syndrome to star in an Oscar-winning film.

Tony Christie, James Martin, Ciaran Hinds, Gary Lightbody and Martin Breen at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland awards

Ciaran is thrilled there are so many shows being made across Ireland but worries it might get saturated.

He added: “It’s ridiculous now. They are making so much product and everyone is doing it then you worry no one will watch it and that would be a problem. But Ireland has always had incredibly gifted writers, poets, musicians and painters. For the size of it there’s so much culture here and suddenly there’s been access to some finance to develop this and that’s why we see the rise of this incredible talent. They need to keep it up and give people aspirations of what they could do.”