Cliff Richard on faith, red wine and Van Morrison

Cliff Richard and Van Morrison spent an evening debating religion over a couple of bottles of wine. The pair discussed the existence of a higher being over a bottle of red in 1989 after recording a duet together.

Cliff (80) revealed in his new book, The Dreamer, how he was asked to collaborate with the east Belfast singer.

He wrote: "Van Morrison was making a new album and wanted to sing a duet with me. We weren't an obvious match. Van is nothing like me as a performer. He doesn't like people looking at him and I have heard that he will sometimes walk offstage to do a saxophone solo because he doesn't like the attention. It baffles me: How can you be an entertainer and not like people looking at you?

"I'd never met Van and my response to his request to work together was the same as it always is, whoever it comes from. I sent a message back: 'Send me the song, and if I like it, I'd love to do it.' The song was called Whenever God Shines His Light and I did like it, so I was up for it."

But Van (75) left Cliff unimpressed with his time-keeping.

"Van has a reputation for being irascible and difficult, so I didn't know what to expect when I turned up at the studio at the agreed time. What I didn't expect was for him to not even be there! I hung around for an hour or so, waiting, then started to get a bit fed up. 'Look, I have other things to do,' I told the engineer. 'I know the song, so why don't I put my vocal down now? Van can tell me later if he doesn't like it.' I was just wrapping up when Van turned up, two hours late. Although he was happy with what I'd done, he wanted me to sing one line in unison with him. He has quite idiosyncratic phrasing so it took us a while, but we got there in the end and he seemed happy."

Cliff found God and became a devout Christian in 1966 and ended up having a deep discussion about the meaning of life with Van after the recording.

He added: "Van produced a couple of bottles of red wine, so I stayed to have a drink. I think he was engaged on a spiritual quest at the time, because we started talking about religion, faith and what life is all about. Van and I didn't exactly agree on the meaning of life, but we didn't argue either and, apart from turning up late, he was extremely polite to me."