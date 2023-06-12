Co Armagh teen behind Taylor Swift cover sings non-stop at social enterprise cafe

A Co Armagh teenager has put a new spin on singing for your supper.

Eva Tennyson-Mooney brightens the day for customers and colleagues at a very special Co Armagh cafe by singing all through her shifts.

The 17-year-old, who has autism, sings as she serves the coffee, washes the dishes and you can even hear her from the kitchen when she is helping prepare food.

Now her joyful voice has gained a huge online following after a video of her singing while working in Café incredABLE in her hometown of Lurgan was posted on social media.

The video of her cheerful rendition of Taylor Swift’s hit, Blank Space, clocked up more than 11,000 views in just a few days.

Eva, who is studying a life skills course at Southern Regional College, has been enjoying work experience at the social enterprise cafe in Lurgan’s Jethro Centre one day a week since October.

Keen to raise awareness for both the work of Café incredABLE and autism, she says: “I love singing. It makes me happy. I’m glad I am making Café incredABLE have more views on social media all because of me and my amazing singing voice.

“My dream is to sing and perform for people on stage one day.

“When I’m singing in the cafe people come up to me and say, ‘Wow you are amazing, and you have an amazing singing voice’. That makes me happy.

“Autism affects me mentally and physically. I wrote a poem about how it feels to have autism so that hopefully more people will understand it more.”

Eva’s mum Louise says her daughter was singing in her cot even before she could talk.

She takes private singing lessons, reaching grade six in exams, and is also a drummer who has so far studied to grade five stage.

Her mum says: “Eva has always sung, even as a baby she would sing herself to sleep.

“She sings from she gets up in the morning and she doesn’t stop singing. Coming up to a singing exam, it is nearly impossible to get her to rest her voice.

“Eva has Turner’s Syndrome as well as autism which means she is smaller than most 17-year-olds, but she can sure pack a punch for all the size of her.

“She brightens everyone’s day and makes everyone smile.

“Musicals are her passion and we have seen about 30 shows in Belfast, on Broadway and London’s West End. Eva knows every word of every song. It’s like she just has to hear a song once and she picks it up and knows the lyrics. Her dream is to perform on stage.”

Café incredABLE is a social enterprise organisation which offers opportunities for young people with special needs to learn valuable life and work skills.

Claire Little is café co-ordinator at the Lurgan outlet. The mother-of-three from Lurgan has been instrumental in establishing the café and building its loyal customer base where providing opportunities for young people like Eva is the café’s mission and what sets it apart.

She says: “Eva brightens everyone’s day — she is like a breath of fresh air.

“Listening to her sing is something very special; she sings a whole range of music from the latest pop songs to the musicals.

“A customer could come in with the worries of the world on their shoulders, but spending time in the café listening to Eva really lifts their spirits.

“They all compliment her on her talent, and it makes her day too. If you have a favourite song, she will sing it for you if she knows the words.”

IncredABLE currently operates three social enterprise cafes in Banbridge Leisure Centre, South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon and the Jethro Centre in Lurgan.

It employs 49 staff across the three cafes, approximately one-third of whom have a learning/intellectual difficulty and/or autism.

Profits made by the cafes go straight back into ensuring opportunities are provided to these marginalised young people.

The organisation also operates a self-catering residential centre in Co Down and a chocolate lolly-making day opportunity at their Richhill head office.

Claire adds: “Each of our young people brings something unique to the café and it fills me with pride to see them flourish in life, not just here within the café but in the outside world too.

“The skills they learn are skills for life — they can use their cooking skills at home and make nutritious meals for themselves and their families. Having conversations with customers helps them to develop important social skills.

“Our staff are very patient and so too are our customers. They understand that things might take a little longer and are happy to wait.

“The need for opportunities is so great that we have a waiting list of individuals with learning/intellectual difficulties and/or autism who would like to learn new skills in catering and hospitality.

“What sets us apart is that our profits are not making shareholders rich nor are they for the personal benefit of one individual. When you buy with us, the whole community benefits.”

See Eva singing on Instagram.