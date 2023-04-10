Comic William Thompson takes to perform autobiographical comedy show in Ulster Hall

Belfast comedian takes to stage in first solo show in Belfast highlighting his childhood and journey to success

I first met William Thompson at a gig in Lavery’s Comedy Club in 2015. I had recently returned from an extended hiatus from stand-up while I recovered from a nasty virus, post-viral fatigue, and finished my first PhD.

William did great that night. He’s a good 10 years younger than I am, but when I first met him, I thought he was maybe only four or five years my junior. Growing up in east Belfast must have been some tough paper round.

I always remember thinking William (26) was a gifted comedian from the first time I saw him, even though he’d only been doing comedy for about six months. I asked him in passing what he was at the next day and he said he had double politics first two. He was still at school! This young man was already murdering shows and then heading back home to get his uniform and packed lunch ready for the next day.

Since then, we’ve become brilliant friends and William is always the first comedian I run through new ideas with and ask to gig with me, especially for support on tours and in big venues. A co-host of The Mudblood Podcast and regular guest on Shane Todd’s Tea With Me, he is a snappy comic with tonnes of attitude, a fun energy, and a dead dry wit hanging underneath the shiny exterior.

William and Ciaran

Now, as we sit with my brother Kevin in Kaffe-O, Botanic Avenue, we are all talking non-stop about William’s new show that’s just gone on sale, The Hand You’re Dealt. It’s happening in November 2023 and is William’s biggest solo show to date, featuring jokes ranging from William living with cerebral palsy to his woeful track record on dating apps.

I say to William (BBC New Comedy Awards Finalist 2021) as we get started, “Can you send me your poster later?”

He says, “Yeah, do you want it on WhatsApp or Updog?”

I say, “What’s Updog?”

And he says, “Nothing much, bro.” He laughs. Kev laughs. I scowl.

Poster for William Thompson's new show, The Hand You're Dealt

I ask William to tell me how he got started in comedy.

“I was always a comedy fan and followed the main NI comedians for years. One day I messaged Shane Todd and asked about getting a spot somewhere and he told me to message Colin Geddis to ask for a gig at Lavery’s,” he smiles from his cappuccino, “Shane vouched for me because I had made a few viral videos on Vine. Remember Vine?

“My first gig was in Lavery's comedy club. It was me, Colin Geddis, Paddy McGaughey, and Chris Kent.”

Kev interrupts to tell us he has played music in Lavery’s. I throw him a dirty look and ask William about his new show.

“The Hand You’re Dealt is in the Ulster Hall in November and it is the biggest solo show I've done. It’s the first show that's really just one big story and it's autobiographical.

“The notion behind it is about making the best out of your situation. It's about me growing up with cerebral palsy, within an abnormal family in a working-class estate, and my horrendous dating history.”

I have to delve deeper into that history, just for a minute. It would be journalistically irresponsible to leave such low-hanging fruit unpicked.

William laughs and gives up one nugget of gold from the show. “I once matched with someone on Tinder and they opened with the line: You're that big disabled one. Dating is class.”

Away from his love life, William is known for being a great support act, maybe even thegreat support act in the UK and Ireland at the moment. He supported Louis CK, Shane Todd, and a humble joke-smith named Ciaran Bartlett last year. He has great memories of doing these support slots but he has big ambitions of his own.

William and Ciaran

“My best comedy memory is probably doing the SSE for the first time with Shane Todd because it's momentous and you can say you've played an arena. It's a hard gig though. It gave me admiration for comedians who play arenas all the time,” he tells me.

“Supporting more established acts is a badge of honour for me from people I've looked up to, and it’s good to know that they have faith in me, that I'm trusted to do a good job.

“The benefits are getting exposed to big audiences and it helps build my following, but the two big cons are that most people aren't there to see me and I make next to no money doing it.”

So how does it feel to book the Ulster Hall? I know from doing it last year that it is a weird mix of excitement and fear. William has similar feelings.

“I'm excited and terrified. I'm excited to do my show to that size of an audience, just under a thousand people.

“And I'm terrified of doing my show to that size of an audience, just under a thousand people. It's my chance to really hold my own, to show people I'm not just a support act.”

William will be working his material over during a full run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

William on stage

“It's going to be my first big run at the Fringe. The aim is to turn some industry heads and grow more of a following. I also want to prove to myself that I'm a good comic, that I can take my place up against some of the best in the world. Am I good in NI or am I just good, you know?”

Before we have to leave, there’s just time to ask William how his scriptwriting career is shaping up. He was recently nominated for the New Voices TV Comedy award off the back of the Channel Four Blap he made with Dave Elliott, William of Orangedale.

“I'm working on a BBC Sounds pilot about disability in NI. It's like a satirical news documentary a bit like Brasseye, covering a fictitious history of disabled people here. It is going to be great.”

William Thompson really is one of the best comedians around and he is only 25 or something ludicrous like that. Take a chance to see him in the Ulster Hall, because this lad is destined for the biggest comedy stages in the world.

The only problem I have with him is that he double booked a gig on me one time. But nobody’s perfect. I say one time…

• William Thompson: The Hand You're Dealt is on at the Ulster Hall, November 4, and tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.ie and the Ulster Hall website.