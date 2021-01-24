Cool FM axes DJ Andy Baird after tweets about Washington violence and coronavirus 'scamdemic'

RADIO DJ Andy Baird has been axed from his weekly slot on Cool FM after controversial social media posts about Donald Trump, the US election and recent violence on Capitol Hill.

Station owners Bauer Media UK have announced a reshuffle of presenters which is understood to have been in the pipeline prior to Mr Baird's comments and which does not include a renewal of his contract.

The presenter, formerly described as the "superhero of the station" on Cool FM's website, previously hosted the weekend breakfast show every Sunday morning.

Following coverage of his controversial social media posts by Sunday Life Mr Baird has now parted company with Cool FM.

He was taken off air earlier this month after dozens of controversial tweets emerged in which he appeared to support the violence witnessed at the US Capitol building as well as spreading coronavirus conspiracy theories and mocking the 'Clap for Carers' initiative.

Following his departure from Cool FM Mr Baird did not address the content of his tweets but said: "I have really enjoyed working for Cool FM and making the Sunday breakfast show a massive success."

In a previous statement announcing Mr Baird's suspension Bauer Media UK said he was "a freelance presenter" and "his views and opinions on social media are… not representative of Bauer Media."

In dozens of posts to his Twitter account Mr Baird railed against what he called the coronavirus "scamdemic" and repeated widely debunked and baseless claims of fraud in the recent US election won by Joe Biden.

Responding to a tweet from media personality Piers Morgan imploring Donald Trump to help stop the violence in Washington DC, Mr Baird said: "Suck it Piers Morgan, fraud bought it... die by the sword!!"

Posting about the coronavirus pandemic he also said: "If you still think this is about a virus you need to wake up," as well as "how many more people have to blow the whistle on this nonsense? #ScamdemicIsOver".

Mr Baird also mocked the return of the Clap For Carers initiative, now called Clap For Heroes, by responding to a talkRADIO tweet on the subject saying: "Clap for me... I have put up with this BS for a year."

Sources said Mr Baird's departure from Cool FM had been part of a planned reshuffle of presenters for some time before his controversial social media posts came to light.

Cool FM has now unveiled the new weekend line up with a number of familiar faces including fashion blogger Melissa Riddell who has been with the station since 2017 and is taking over the weekend breakfast slot.

She is joined by former Miss Northern Ireland Katharine Walker who has landed her own show having been part of the Cool Saturday Show with Stuart Robinson and Deputy Dave.

Katharine, from Hillsborough, combines her broadcasting work with her full-time job as a nurse and will now be presenting during weekend late nights.

The new line-up includes the first show to be simulcast between Cool FM and Downtown Radio with the Top 40 Sunday chart show, specifically tailored to Northern Ireland, set to reach a bigger audience than ever before.

NI Hit 40 will be presented by DJ Hix and counts down NI's biggest 40 songs of the week based on downloads, streams and tags.

Completing Cool FM's new spring schedule is Owen Beers who is taking over the extended classics show 'The Cool Years' on Sunday mornings from 10am to 1pm which celebrates music from the '90s and '00s.