Coronas frontman ‘buzzing’ to bring band to Belfast after supporting Bruce Springsteen

Singer’s pals sent him more texts about Boss gig than own shows

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band on stage in Hyde Park last week

Danny O’Reilly has told how he got more text messages about playing ahead of Bruce Springsteen than he does for his own gigs.

The Coronas frontman and his band supported The Boss at the British SummerTime Festival in London’s Hyde Park last week.

Danny (38) said: “Who wouldn’t love to play before Brucie? There is 100 percent a real love for Bruce.

“I think he has a connection with Ireland going back. He’s an Irish-American from New Jersey and the gigs he’s had over the years in Ireland are always big shows.

“But the amount of texts I’ve got off people who wouldn’t text me if we had a huge gig in Dublin. I’ve got ones going, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re supporting Bruce’.

“It’s amazing the affinity the Irish have for him. It’s because he has an affinity for us. He goes down the local and has pints.”

The Coronas benefited from London’s sunny weather, and Danny said they usually managed to avoid the rain that typically pours down on Belfast festivals.

He added: “We’ve been really lucky over the years when we play in Belfast and Dublin.

“We did a big show last year in Dublin, and we were saying that was the only time we have done a show in the rain.

“For whatever reason, we’ve been lucky enough not to get badly rained on.

“It is special to be back in London. We lived here for four years and we used to come down to Hyde Park and come to gigs as punters. It’s great to be back.”

The Dubliners are returning to Belfast on August 25 to play a headline gig at Custom House Square.

Danny said: “Absolutely, we’re buzzing to be back. We’ve always been welcomed in the North, even in the early days, from the first time we played in the Limelight. Then we moved to other venues like the Empire, Mandela Hall and the Ulster Hall.

“We built up through the venues slowly. We’ve had a different journey there than Dublin. We’ve grown slowly and they’ve grown with us. Different songs do better up there.

“We’ve always had a lot of radio support as well. In fact, it’s funny, we actually have certain songs which get a bigger reaction in Belfast than anywhere else because they got a lot of airplay on Cool FM and the like, to the point where we would always be looking at that when it comes to deciding the setlist.

“We always love playing Belfast. Whether it’s at the Ulster Hall or Custom House Square, it’s always a special gig.”