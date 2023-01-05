Coronation Street star Michael Condron on how NI Troubles helped him prepare for role as racist thug on soap

Michael Condron at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards with Danielle Rogers, Operations Director of sponsor Concentrix, Climate Hero winner Hayley Agnew and comedian Tommy Cannon

Coronation Street star Michael Condron has revealed that growing up in Belfast during the Troubles gave him an insight into how to play racist thug Griff Reynolds.

Condron’s loathsome character has emerged as one of the most sinister individuals in the 62-year history of Corrie, and the disturbing storyline has seen scores of viewers complaining to Ofcom.

Griff, who has been preaching a gospel of hate since coming onto the Street last year, has now progressed to a ruthless bomber whose device went off prematurely. Youngster Max Turner, whom he had been grooming as a new recruit into his right-wing gang, was injured.

Even the producers of the UK’s most popular soap have been surprised by the expertise with which Condron (37) has developed his vicious character.

The south Belfast-based actor said he focused a lot of his character on historical figures and was also influenced by the terrorist godfathers who pulled the strings of the Troubles back home.

“I know they rarely got their hands dirty but instead ordered their underlings to do their evil work,” added Condron, who’s been tipped for a gong in the annual soap awards next year.

The star, who has been commuting regularly to and from Manchester for long days of filming, has had mixed responses to Griff.

Michael Condron

As we chatted in an Ormeau Road cafe, two women approached him and warmly congratulated him on his work on the cobbles.

However, occasionally a compliment like that has been followed by a whispered add-on from the same person saying they agreed with everything that Griff said and stood for.

Even more concerning for Condron was a Griff Reynolds fan page on Twitter supporting the character’s hate-fuelled opinions.

However, Corrie intervened and it was taken down.

Condron, who is technically an immigrant having been born in Canada to Northern Irish parents, holds no truck with his alter ego’s racist views.

And although he tries to keep his own counsel in public, he hopes viewers can tell the difference between him and Griff. He’s also wary of allowing strangers to take selfies with him in pubs, fearing they will try to use the image to promote racism online.

“It’s not up to me to dictate to audience members how to feel about Griff or about his politics or about how he behaves. That’s not my job,” explained Condron, whose Belfast links have led to lighter moments in England.

He added: “Mostly, it (people’s reaction) is very positive and people are friendly.

“I have to laugh at moments like one in the airport the other day when a group of young lads took the hand out of me by humming the Corrie theme.”

Michael as Griff Reynolds in Corrie

With Griff’s story reaching its peak, Condron is limited in what he can say about his or his character’s immediate future.

“Obviously I know what’s happening in Corrie. The scenes are filmed six or eight weeks in advance, but I am sworn to secrecy from friends or even my family who are huge fans of Corrie and have been across to see the set in Salford,” he said.

Of course all good things come to an end, but Condron insisted that whatever the Street holds for him in the next weeks and months, the last year has been “one hell of a ride”.

“And not just as an actor,” he said. “I have made really good friends like Georgia Taylor (Toyah) and Martin Hancock (Spider) who have been godsends for welcoming me into Corrie.”

The constant travelling back and forward to England has been tiring for Condron, who’s the father of a young son, and even though he loves flying and is a pilot himself, he says there is no place like home.

“I love Belfast. I couldn’t be happier with my work commitments across the water but it’s wonderful getting home and spending time with family and friends.”

He also recently came to the rescue of a Christmas show, written by his pals Chris Robinson and Tara Lynne O’Neill, in the Mac in Belfast.

After Robinson had to pull out of a number of shows of On the Shelf, Condron agreed to stand in for him for a number of performances, reading the lines from the script because there wasn’t time to learn them.

Michael as Griff in Coronation Street with Toyah and Spider

Condron is no stranger to the stage, and just before he was cast in Corrie, he starred along with Terence Keeley in an award-winning revival tour of Owen McCafferty’s play Mojo Mickybo.

In his years in theatre, Condron played to tiny audiences as well as big ones.

“One night in the Republic, there were only four people in the theatre but the show went ahead,” he recalled.

Nowadays the TV audiences for Corrie are somewhat larger.

He said: “I was watching the celebrations in Buenos Aires for Argentina’s World Cup win and the reports said there were over a million people there. There are regularly six times that number of people watching Coronation Street and it’s pretty scary trying to imagine that size of an audience seeing me on screen.”

Griff with Max in Corrie

Late last year, Bob Dylan went public with his surprising admission that he was a Corrie fan and the show’s producers talked of trying to persuade him to do a cameo spot in the Rovers Return.

“Now that really would be something,” laughed Condron, who also appeared in Game of Thrones.

“I always get a thrill when I walk down the Street. I know just how much Corrie means to people and I have to pinch myself that I I’m really on the set and one of the few people from Belfast who has been lucky enough to be on the show.”

Michael in Game Of Thrones

The Street’s most famous Belfast baddie, of course, has been Jim McDonald played by Charlie Lawson.

Condron also acted with him on stage in a 2006 Irish tour of the Hugh Leonard play, Da.

But what happens next for Condron is anyone’s guess. He knows he may have to wait a while for more TV roles to come along because he is so recognisable as Griff Reynolds. He said: “I’m not worried. I will enjoy the break, just so long as it doesn’t last for ages!”