Country star and new mum Lisa McHugh: I battled nerves on return to stage

Country music star Lisa McHugh says she battled with nerves and anxiety when returning to the stage after the birth of her first child.

The singer-songwriter (34) and her hubby, amateur footballer Nathan Khan (32), welcomed bouncing baby boy Milo into their lives last January.

Since then the Fermanagh-based couple have been enjoying the ups and downs of parenting with Lisa revealing she found it tough returning to the stage after becoming a mum.

She told Sunday Life performing at last year’s Farmer’s Bash at Belfast’s SSE Arena was an “amazing whirlwind”, adding: “It was my first show back so I was very quick to be back at work.

“I absolutely loved it, it’s always an amazing event and it has been a privilege and an honour to be part of it quite a few times now and especially coming back after having a baby, I was back with a bang.

“I was apprehensive and anxious about going back to work because it’s very physically demanding and I wasn’t just going to sit and play on a chair or at a keyboard.

Lisa McHugh

“No disrespect to that but I was going out to perform and to sing and to put on a performance which is physically demanding at the best of times but especially just after having a baby.

“It was a challenge and I was nervous I had maybe bitten off more than I could chew by throwing myself in the deep end too quickly.

“Thankfully the audience were incredible and the atmosphere was amazing so the adrenaline alone got me through the show, I was absolutely buzzing when I came off stage and so glad I had done it.

“It was a long time coming and it was lovely to be able to be close to people again after all the lockdowns.

“It was great to have that energy in the atmosphere for the gig it made it really special.”

Lisa having fun with Milo

Lisa was speaking ahead of her latest appearance on hit BBC Northern Ireland show Keepin ‘er Country which returns to our screens this week.

She says her appearance on the show means a little extra this time as it was the first time she’d invited cameras in her home to show off baby Milo.

She continued: “I’ve always enjoyed being on the show and this time it was extra special because it was the first time I had invited anyone into the house for Milo to be shown publicly.

“That was special and they follow my rollercoaster of being a first-time mum trying to get back to work as well as all the nerves, apprehension and preparation that come along with that.

“It was very special for me and I’m excited to watch it and reminisce over those few months. Milo was so small then, now he’s wrecking the place at every opportunity!”

Lisa says she is loving life as a parent, describing it as “the best job in the world.”

Garth Brooks praised Lisa's cover of The River

She added: “I’ve always wanted to be a mum and it’s just the best feeling, a massive rollercoaster, it’s the best and the hardest job all rolled into one.

“I’m learning every single day just like all the other parents out there, no one has the golden rulebook, but it’s a great challenge and I love it.”

Keeping ‘er Country is on BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday at 10.40pm