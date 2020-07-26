Courteney Cox reveals she hasn't seen Snow Patrol boyfriend Johnny McDaid for 133 days

Courteney Cox wishes boyfriend Johnny McDaid a remote happy birthday: 'It's been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks'

Friends star Courteney Cox has revealed she hasn’t seen her Snow Patrol guitarist boyfriend in person for 133 days.

The actress, best known for playing Monica in the sitcom, broke the news on Instagram on Saturday as she wished Derry musician Johnny McDaid a 43rd birthday. They have been together since 2013.

Sharing a snap of their recent video chat, the 56-year-old wrote: “It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks.

“Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today.”

“I miss you madly,” Courteney concluded, adding heart emojis and the hashtag #myone.

Celebrity friends also commented on her post including singer Sam Smith who wrote, “133!!! Thinking of you both” and actress Isla Fisher, who posted, “Happy Birthday sweet Johnny. Sacha [Baron Cohen] and I miss you too.”

In May she revealed they were forced to spend lockdown apart as he was travelling in Europe on a songwriting protect when it came into force.

She added: “You don’t realise, and we spend a lot of time on Facetime but I just miss his physical touch. This is hard.

“He left, he was supposed to go to Switzerland to write, but he had to go to England first and then all of a sudden it happened, they called quarantine, so it has been so long.”

She also revealed she has been spending time during the restrictions by re-watching Friends to rejig her memory of some of the most popular moments.