Covid cynic Jim Corr's his own man, says Andrea

ANDREA admits her family have "different opinions" when quizzed about her Covid-sceptic Co Down-based brother Jim (left).

The guitarist, who lives in Crawfordsburn, has been hitting the headlines for supporting anti-mask protests and his criticism of lockdown restrictions and vaccines. He has also supported Donald Trump's claims of fraud in the recent US presidential election.

When asked by Sunday Life about his controversial views, Andrea remained diplomatic, replying: "I think like every family, we have different people that have different opinions. You know, they're genuine opinions on each side.

"Their opinions are just opinions. They're not actually saying 'you know'. So, yeah, I just feel we are like every family, there are obviously different opinions."

Last week, Jim was banned from driving for using his mobile phone behind the wheel.

The 56-year-old is set to appeal the sentence handed down at Belfast Magistrates Court. He had already pleaded guilty to a single charge of using a mobile phone whilst driving on the M3 motorway in Belfast on May 16.

He was fined £85 and given three penalty points but due to the nine points already endorsed on his licence it lead to an automatic disqualification of six months. His ban was suspended pending the outcome of the appeal.