Dead Rabbit pops up on Damien Lewis drama series Billions

Our pubs have popped up on screen in the background of many TV shows filmed in Northern Ireland like Line of Duty and The Fall, but now we have gone international after a locally owned bar appeared in Damien Lewis’s Billions.

New York’s The Dead Rabbit was spotted by fans in the background of a scene involving the characters Chuck Rhoades and Judge Adam DeGiulio.

The bar was opened in 2013 by Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, who are both from north Belfast. It has become renowned for its hospitality and charm. The two met while working in the Merchant Hotel in Belfast city centre, before making it big in the US.

Last year they announced their partnership was coming to an end, with Jack continuing to run the bar and Sean opening a new venture in Charleston, South Carolina.