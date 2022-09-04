Dean McCullough out to make waves at BBC Radio One

NI broadcaster taking over daytime show

Dean McCullough is hoping to replicate the success of Colin Murray when he takes over Scott Mills’ BBC Radio One daytime show on Monday with co-presenter Vicky Hawkesworth.

Dundonald-born Colin, who now hosts Countdown, and Edith Bowman presented the same slot from 2003 to 2006.

Dean, from Newtownabbey, told Showbiz Life: “I’ve gone back and listened to their shows. I sent Vicky a podcast of Colin and Edith talking about their golden days, and I was like, ‘If we can be even five percent of how good they were, I will be happy’.

“It’s okay for me to say things that other people might not understand and then just have the craic and rip and support each other. I was like, ‘Vicki, if we can even do a wee bit of that, then we’ve won and I can make Belfast proud’.

“It’s a new show. It’s a new era for Radio One. There’s been quite a bit of change recently, but it’s a pleasure to be part of this new line-up.

“Vicky and I are beavering away and working really hard to try and pull out the stops to carry on the good work.

“It’s going to be a new show with music —the kind of thing you really want to have on in the background whilst you’re working after lunch and getting ready for the end of the day.

“We’re here to motivate you and keep you in touch with all the gossip and everything that’s going on in the world.”

Vicky added: “We just definitely want it to be a lot of fun. We’ll bring you the tunes, but we’ll also be your friend, whether you’re working from home or if you’re in the office but just want a little 10 minutes to escape from work and have a laugh with us. We just want to bring that fun to your afternoon in that slump period.”

Dean, who previously worked at Gaydio, thinks he’s landed “the coolest job in the world” and has dreamed of it doing since he was a boy.

He said: “I remember listening to the Chris Moyles Breakfast Show. I grew up walking to school in Glengormley in the rain with no friends, walking from a Catholic area to a Protestant area in my uniform while listening to Chris Moyles. I’ll never, ever forget that.

“I just remember thinking, ‘That is the coolest job in the whole world, but stuff like that doesn’t really happen to people from Belfast’.

“I was always dreaming of being at Radio One in any capacity because it was just the coolest station in the world.”

Tune into BBC Radio One from 1pm on Monday to have a listen to Dean and Vicky’s new show