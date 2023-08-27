Derry Girl mistakenly thought of as English after appearing in Channel 4 prison drama

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell’s accent in the Channel 4 prison drama Screw is so good that viewers thought she was English.

The 36-year-old from Northern Ireland, who plays trainee officer Rose Gill in the show, told the new issue of Stellar Magazine: “After Screw came out, people actually said to me ‘Your Irish accent [in Derry Girls] is brilliant. I’m from Ireland and you’ve done a great job’.

“To be honest, whenever you come up through the industry with a Derry accent, we were told constantly that we could never get work with this accent.

“So growing up and watching TV and media, I never [heard] my accent.

“I remember believing that I just wouldn’t get work, so I just consciously had to practise other accents, but I enjoyed doing it.

“Even as a kid, I would practice characters.

“When [the role in Screw] came up, it was a nice challenge.

“Once [you start] doing it, it just sticks in your brain. But obviously you’re nervous.”

The second series of Screw is available to stream on Channel 4 now