Derry Girls’ Ian McElhinney giving nothing away on new police drama role

Don’t go to Ian McElhinney if you’re looking spoilers for the new series of ITV’s Unforgotten.

The 74-year-old Derry Girls star plays Lord Tony Hume, a Conservative peer with a secret in his past.

But the Belfast actor, who is also known for his roles in Bloodlands and Game of Thrones, said: “Anyone wanting spoilers will not learn anything from me.

“My wife is looking forward to watching because we enjoy the series. I don’t always watch everything I’m involved in.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how it all comes together. I really enjoyed doing this job. Unforgotten is an extremely well-run ship.”

The role appealed to him because of the complex nature of his character.

“They’re the most interesting characters to play — somebody who, somewhere in their history, somewhere in their past, there is a dilemma of some kind and they’re grappling with how they wish to be perceived,” he said.

“The same goes for people who become suspects. When are they telling the truth and when are they not?

“Obviously, from the police point of view, they’re grasping at straws and they’re not sure which way the wind is blowing.

Ian and Kathy Kiera Clarke in Derry Girls

“The other thing that we haven’t mentioned is that we learn in the first episode that his cancer has returned. We also learn in the course of the story that it’s probably a lost cause, so he’s a man dealing with the fact that he’s approaching death and is also even more conscious of trying to do something good by people because his life is coming to an end.”

Dublin actress Sinead Keenan who has joined the series as new detective chief inspector Jessica ‘Jessie’ James, loved being on set with Ian.

“I’d actually worked with him six months previously on Derry Girls, so it was lovely to see him again,” she said.

Ian’s latest role is quite the departure from the type of characters he has played in the past.

He said: “It was a little bit of a leap for me in the sense that I’m Northern Irish, I’m not English.

“I’m probably thought of as a Northern Irish actor, but at the same time I didn’t feel it was untoward for me to be playing a Tory toff.

“I just thought, ‘Well, that’s an interesting opportunity. Why not go for it?’”

The new series of Unforgotten continues tomorrow on ITV1 at 9pm