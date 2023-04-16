Derry Girls’ Siobhan McSweeney blown away to learn Martin Scorsese is fan

Actress on having Hollywood royalty as a fan, leaving her comfort zone, and why feminism can help our ‘darling men’

Siobhan McSweeney played the part of Sister Michael in the hit comedy Derry Girls

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney has said her mind was blown when Hollywood supremo Martin Scorsese declared himself a fan of the Channel 4 sitcom.

The Wolf Of Wall Street and Goodfellas director was on stage at a black-tie event in Chicago last October when he declared his love for the hit comedy.

When he was asked what he was enjoying watching, he replied: “I watched, the other night, Derry Girls.”

After a cheer went up in the crowd, he did a little air punch and added: “Those nuns.”

The remarks were recorded and the clip went viral online, with the show’s Derry-born writer Lisa McGee sharing it on Twitter with the comment: “Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death.”

Siobhan McSweeney was one of the many breakout stars of the series, as hard-faced nun Sister Michael, and she has told how she was just as shocked to learn of Derry Girls’ secret fan.

She said: “It feels like something that happened to somebody else. Martin Scorsese watches Derry Girls? What the f**k does that mean?

“It’s like when I’m watching Professor Brian Cox and he’s talking about Sagittarius A*— I don’t understand black holes, you’re messing with my brain.

“So when Scorsese, which is the equivalent to my black hole... I just can’t comprehend it. It’s too big.”

Martin Scorsese is a fan of Derry Girls — © Getty Images

The Cork-born actress’s career has really taken off since Derry Girls — which is all the more impressive considering she was a self-confessed science geek at college before switching to the arts.

Siobhan (43) said: “The masterplan was always to be allowed to be an actor. That’s all I ever wanted.

“I quite arrogantly compare it to coming out: it is just something you always know. And I was scared to admit it to my parents. I was scared to break their hearts. I sort of forced myself into an arranged marriage with a science degree. I had many beards.”

Siobhan’s latest role is performing in Brian Friel’s classic play Dancing At Lughnasa alongside fellow Derry Girls co-star Louisa Harland and Father Ted’s Ardal O’Hanlon.

The National Theatre production opened on the Olivier Theatre stage in London earlier this month and she is delighted to be able to take up the role of Maggie despite a bicycle accident in 2021 which has left her with a huge scar on her leg.

She said: “It’s pretty impressive. It’s all metal. The muscle isn’t back yet. Standing’s hard for long periods of time.

“When I was offered this role, my heart was broken. I really wanted to do it but wasn’t sure I could.

“Then I thought: ‘Maggie will only be what I can be.’ If I was a musician, this is the battered instrument I’ve been given.

“So the wonky old tune is going to come out of this. I also have to sing, which is upsetting. Oh, God, poor audience.”

Since the massive success of Derry Girls, Siobhan has seen her star continue to rise and has been swamped with job offers. Recent TV parts have included starring in the adaptation of Graham Norton’s novel Holding, a travelogue series in Northern Ireland, and presenting BBC series The Great Pottery Throw Down.

She said: “It seems to be a time where instead of being told to stay in your lane, it is somewhat appreciated and rewarded if you have more interests. Which is lucky for me.

“I’m currently working for the National Theatre, Mickey Mouse and Channel 4. And they’re all linked.

“Why I’m wanted to play Mary in Extraordinary on Disney+ is because of all the training I got here. The stamina of Sister Michael in Derry Girls comes from doing however many matinees. Pottery comes because of Sister Michael, which came because of this. Everything is interconnected.”

Meanwhile, Siobhan told the Big Issue that she approached her first presenting gig like an acting role.

She added: “I don’t know how to be myself. I only know how to play a character.

“So I thought, ‘Why don’t I play the character of a hapless presenter?’

“I think (judge) Keith Brymer Jones’s tears have done more for modern masculinity than most things.

“My feminism has reached a point now where I feel we need to mind our men. We need to liberate our men from the yoke of patriarchy.

“Because they’ve been f***ed up by the same stuff that has f***ed us up. Our poor darling men, our gorgeous men.

“And if Keith blubbering over a f***ing jug on telly helps that, then bring it on.”