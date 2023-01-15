Derry Girls star Leah O’Rourke: Cast support helped me overcome childhood trauma for Dancing With The Stars debut

Drama school jibes put actress off dance, but support from rest of comedy’s cast spurred her on

Actor Leah O’Rourke has revealed how the Derry Girls “sisterhood” helped her overcome childhood trauma on RTE’s Dancing With The Stars.

Leah (34), famed as swot Jenny Joyce in the hit comedy, made her debut on the dance competition series a week ago, winning plaudits from fans and the judges.

She was spurred on by good luck wishes on social media from fellow Derry Girls stars like Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Nicola Coughlan, as well as creator Lisa McGee.

“They were all wishing me luck with the dancing,” Leah told Sunday Life. “Lisa wrote a lovely tweet saying ‘don’t worry this girl knows how to perfect a number’, and Siobhan McSweeney, who plays sister Michael, also posted ‘all hail your new dancing queen’.

“Beccy Henderson, who plays my friend in the show, tweeted me too which was shared by Jamie-Lee; Nicola wrote to me as well.

“I was blown away by their support, it’s so lovely, we’re all very supportive of each other. Some of the girls have fantastic projects coming up and everybody is happy for each other. It’s nice, it’s like a sisterhood.

“It was so lovely for them all to be so supportive and Lisa even said she’d love to come to a show, which would be great.

“I’m limited on how many tickets I get, though, so it’s difficult. My mum and dad want to be there every week too.”

Despite her impressive first performance on the show, dancing has not always come easily to Leah, who says she was laughed at in drama school for her moves on the dancefloor.

She continued: “I have surprised myself and my pro partner told me that everyone is on their own unique journey, which was really helpful because I was bottom of the class in drama school for dance.

“There were some really good dancers. I remember being laughed at in the class and I carried that negative feeling with me ever since so I wanted to turn things around. I no longer wanted to fear dance and wanted to become more confident in it and this show has definitely helped me do that.

“For me to go out there and dance in front of a live audience is a massive achievement for me.

“That was my goal going into the show.

“I never went on to it expecting a glitterball trophy, I just wanted to challenge myself and forget those negative experiences at drama school.”

Asked about the prospect of winning Dancing With The Stars, she said: “There’s no way I’m winning.

“Obviously it would mean the world, but it’s never happening, not even if all the contestants had to drop out it still wouldn’t work.

“One hundred per cent you can place your bets on Paddy Power.”

While on the show Leah, from Newry, has been living with fellow contestant and Bellaghy songstress Brooke Scullion, who represented Ireland at last year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Leah was full of praise for pal Brooke, saying: “All the contestants are lovely, I don’t have a bad word to sat about any of them. Brooke and I have been put up together in Dublin and she’s great craic.

“It’s so nice to come home to someone who understands after rehearsals, it’s class. She’s so nice and so fun and full of energy. She really helps me if I’m feeling down, she’s a lovely girl.

“I’m feeling good in myself although I’m absolutely wrecked after each session. I feel I’m a lot more relaxed having got one live show done. The two dress rehearsals before the live show went so bad that I was petrified.

“It’s the whole live aspect which is totally new to me because I’m used to Derry Girls where we get multiple takes on things but with this you really only have one shot while you’re out there.

“It’s such a relief and such euphoria when it goes to plan and you get off the stage having done a good job.

“It’s a lot of pressure but the feedback has been great, everybody has been so lovely, I feel like with me having my acting experience it really helps.

“Having been on a stage before and having been surrounded by costumes and cameras in the past has really helped a good bit.

“Everybody seems to be enjoying the show and the audience was going mad at the end when I did this move called a drag.

“The judges said they wanted everything to be bit more theatrical and through the body, though, so I’m going to try and make things bigger tonight.”

After her first dance last Sunday comedian Kevin McGahern joked backstage that she was “no longer a Derry Girl but a Derry woman”.

Leah added: “We have so many laughs together, everybody is so nice. I was very nervous at the prospect of professional dancers watching me dance but they’re so supportive and very understanding because they’ve each been paired with someone who isn’t a dancer.”

Before appearing on Dancing With The Stars, Leah had to clear her diary and put her day job as a teaching assistant on hold.

“I finished up with the school in the summertime,” she said.

“I hit the gym immediately to get ready for the mad physical torture we’re put through.

“Once my time on the show is finished I’m going to have some time out, which will be nice. I can go on holiday and chill before seeing what’s next from there.”

Dancing With The Stars is on RTE One at 6.30pm today.