Diona Doherty on sleepless nights with baby Rocky, life on the comedy circuit… and glowsticks

Comedian excited about new play which sees her character Becky head to Ibiza for her hen

Diona Doherty on The Blame Game with (from left) Colin Murphy, Tim McGarry and Neil Delamere

Writer and comedian Diona Doherty believes her new show set on the sunshine party isle of Ibiza is the perfect antidote for washout summer blues.

The Derry-born actress, who gave birth to baby boy Rocky just two months ago, will be back on the stage next month starring in her second-penned play, The Hen Do.

Diona's baby son Rocky

The Derry Girls and Blame Game star will reprise her role of 30-something Becky from her original smash hit show Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland, except this time it will be Becky who is getting hitched.

Coincidentally, while The Hen Do opens in theatres throughout Northern Ireland, Diona’s first show Bridesmaids will be simultaneously touring across the UK, featuring regional casts.

The Hen Do, also starring Jo Donnelly, Keith Singleton and Niamh McAlister, takes place on the party island of Ibiza, where Becky heads to live it up alongside her bossy wee sister Ciara and her apprehensive mum Sally. Between being put through their paces by a beefy Scottish aerobics instructor and spending the night banged up abroad, Becky’s hen do turns wilder than she could’ve imagined.

To top it all, Becky and her sister learn that their mum never had the chance to have her own hen do and conspire to give their mum the time of her life.

Diona Doherty starring in Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland

Diona says now, more than ever, a comedy with sunshine, glowsticks, bangin’ tunes and beach vibes is exactly what’s needed to help lift spirits.

“Apart from the fact that we’ve been having such awful weather, things are so expensive at the moment and a lot of people can’t afford to do anything or head away,” says Diona.

“So, if we can’t bring people to Ibiza, we’ll bring Ibiza to the people.

“It’s my character Becky’s hen do and she’s going away with her sister, mum and mates and there’s madness from they get on the plane.

“It’s packed full of jokes, lots of Northern Irish humour, local characters and great music, but if you’re bored with that, there are also glow sticks.

“It’s a celebration of women too as the sisters realise their mum never had her own hen do, so set about honouring her in that way in what is, first and foremost, a great night out for the girls.”

Diona Doherty alongside Marty Reid (Uncle Andy) in Give My Head Peace

Diona, who is married to fellow comic Sean Hegarty, had no plans to write a second show featuring Becky but the success of Bridesmaids prompted GBL Productions to commission another one.

“It was mind-blowing that 11,000 people saw Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland and now the show is touring the UK,” she explains.

“The audience seemed to really love Becky — a 30-something, working-class woman with no kids and no plans to settle down, so I decided to write The Hen Do around her.

“Becky’s hen do was nothing like mine. I didn’t have enough of a brass neck to ask people to go abroad for a few days, so I had a tame but brilliant night in Malmaison, with cocktails and fun games.

“But I was knackered and wanted to go to bed by 11pm. My friends kept me up.”

Sean Hegarty with wife Diona Doherty. Photo: Stephen Hamilton

Fighting tiredness is something Diona has become used to recently, with baby Rocky giving her sleepless nights and two-year-old daughter Winter to look after as well. Both Rocky and Winter were born via IVF and the couple have talked openly about the journey. Diona is also step-mum to Sean’s three sons.

Diona admits it can be ‘tough’ juggling family life with a busy working schedule — she and Sean have set up their own production company together and have a number of shows coming up later this year and in 2024.

Diona Doherty played Ukrainian Katya in Derry Girls

But she says she’s lucky to have such a supportive partner in Sean and that they make it work well.

“I don’t know when I last had a full night’s sleep,” admits Diona.

“I got to bed at 11pm last night, was up at 2 for a feed, then 4, then 5.30am to be at the airport to go to Glasgow.

“Sometimes we can be two martyrs but mainly, we just work well together and have figured out a good system. It certainly helps that we’re in the same industry.

“I know that I spread myself too thinly from time to time, taking on too many projects. I have to learn to step back but I do find it hard to say no.”

One project she’s excited about is a television script which she is currently working on. She’s already had a short film and radio work commissioned, so television is the inevitable next step.

“Let’s just say the wheels are already in motion and it’s something I’m very passionate about but unfortunately, I can’t really say anything more about it right now,” she says.

“Writing for TV is so different to writing for the stage. It’s a learning curve but I’m excited to see what happens.”

Diona and Sean are also planning an autumn rebrand for their popular podcast series, with a new comedic slant on the joys of parenting due to launch later this year.

Diona and husband Sean with son Rocky on their podcast

But for now, the mum-of-two is focusing on The Hen Do and is hoping it brings some much-needed sunshine to Northern Irish theatres.

“You’ll be laughing one minute and maybe shedding a wee tear the next,” adds Diona.

“It will be a great night out that will hopefully have you dancing in the aisles to some brilliant tunes as we bring a little bit of Ibiza to Northern Ireland.”

Diona Doherty in the Grand Opera House

Tickets for The Hen Do, which starts its NI tour in Armagh on September 26, range from £18.50-£34.75. It comes to the Grand Opera House in Belfast on October 2-7.