Disco inferno as Groovy Train rolls back into Belfast

Ibe Sesay’s club night returning for a one-off special at city’s Europa Hotel

GET your flares out because the Groovy Train is pulling out of the station and rolling back into Belfast for one night only on the bank holiday weekend.

JJ Jackson, aka Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay, will be combing up his afro and dusting off his famous white disco suit to take people back to some of their best nights with hits from the 70s and 80s on August 28 at the Europa Hotel.

Ibe told Sunday Life: “The Groovy Train was always in the M Club, but it finished post-2008 as after the recession it dwindled. We decided to move it from the M Club, which was such a big club, to the top floor of Robinsons. It lasted a few years before I thought, ‘Enough is enough’.”

A random wedding invite made Ibe decide to resurrect the night.

He explained: “I had a request as [Groovy Train dancer] JJ Jackson for a wedding and I reluctantly agreed. I didn’t want to dress up for a small party, but I did and then a few videos circulated. The next thing, people wanted a Groovy Train reunion, so we’re doing it.”

This is a one-off chance to dust off your dancing shoes and see JJ, Rocky Rodriguez and the other Groovy Train dancers. The playlist will include Barry White, the Jacksons and Abba.

Ibe said: “I’m over the moon to be bringing back the Groovy Train at the Europa Hotel. It is without doubt a part of Belfast’s disco history and one that people always love talking to me about all these years later.

“It promises to be an evening of memories and one you won’t forget. There will be all the Groovy Train favourites including the dance competition Rocky’s Routine, and that’s not forgetting the limbo competition.

“We absolutely want afros and flares or even bright retro colours. It all adds to the night.

“We are bringing back all the old features with the dance competition when everyone goes for it for three minutes and then we pick the best three and the crowd screams loudest for their favourites and they can win a bottle of bubbly. Of course we will be having some Rock the Boat too to fill the dancefloor.”

Groovy Train has particular happy memories for Ibe because he met his wife, Coleen there.

The couple now have four children — two boys and two girls.

He said: “I met Colleen there in 2004. We got married in 2008. She was with her friends having drinks. They went quite a few times but one particular night somebody introduced us and it just went from there.”

Tickets for the Groovy Train Reunion are £21.50 per person (includes booking fee and a complimentary Schweppes ‘groovy cocktail’. For further information or to purchase a ticket, visit www.thegroovytrain.co.uk