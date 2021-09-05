DJ Ben Nicky brings Belsonic back to Belfast with a bang

CROWD PLEASER: DJ Ben Nicky entertained the revellers at Ormeau Park as Belsonic returned for the first time since the pandemic

Thousands of music lovers flocked to Belfast’s Ormeau Park on Saturday night as the Belsonic festival returned for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Dance DJ Ben Nicky headlined the concert, ably supported by fellow DJs Sander Van Doorn, Fergie and David Rust, plus the duo Woods and Gormley.

The dance music billing saw thousands of young people flooding into south Belfast’s Ormeau Park to party the night away.

Before the gig, English trance star Ben, who has moved to Northern Ireland, said he was ready to “give the people what they want” as he geared up to kick off Belsonic.

The DJ and producer, who played the festival in 2019, said he was extremely excited to be back on stage.

He added: “It’s just amazing, this event. The last time I did Belsonic, in 2019, had to be the highlight of the year. After everything we’ve been through for the last couple of years with no events here, this will be the biggest event so far.”

After an unprecedentedly difficult year for the music and nightlife industries, Ben said he was delighted gigs like his are helping things get back to normal.

“In terms of lifestyle, I’m really fortunate to be in a position that I was able to live without work,” he told Belfast Live.

“But there are so many amazing artists out there without any support and there have been a lot of people who have really struggled.

“I’m trying to help push for events to come back and help support new, up-and-coming DJs. I’m very aware of the situation that has happened during lockdown and I want to help get things back to the way they were.”

Belsonic continues later this week, with Gerry Cinnamon headlining a double-header on Friday and Saturday.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will be supported on both dates by Belfast female rock trio Dea Matrona and Liverpudlian indie rockers Circa Waves.

Later this month, Belsonic will see headline gigs from Liam Gallagher and Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy, as well as performances from Ryan McMullan and Holly Humberstone.