Duke Special feels more confident in his own skin these days… ‘I don’t have to hide behind a persona anymore’

Last time we met his alter-ego, the highly theatrical performer Duke Special, had done a vanishing trick leaving Peter Wilson up to his eyes in mud. At the time, the multi-talented musician was attempting to create a garden at the home he shares with partner and artist, Trina Hobson.

Now three years and a pandemic later, the once muddy ‘building site’ is an oasis of productivity, bursting with vegetables and flowers. However, the outdoor greenery isn’t the only area that’s come in for a makeover. Speaking from his home in Belfast, Peter told me about returning to live performances and why he’s taken the scissors to Duke Special’s trademark dreadlocks and even sent the flamboyant showman back to school.

Peter Wilson

“I suppose part of the reason I returned to education is because I’m fascinated by all aspects of music,” he says.

“I’m curious about everything I do. Even when I was writing Hallow (his 2018 album based on the poems of Michael Longley) I’d come across bits and pieces of interesting facts, and I guess I always wanted to explore and know more about the subject.

“Now, I’m studying for a PhD at Queen’s and as well as writing my thesis, I’m also teaching songwriting at the university, one day a week. I think the PhD will bring something to the classes as well.”

It’s been two decades since Duke Special made his debut on Northern Ireland’s music scene. His romantic style, distinctive accent and honeyed vocals earned him a loyal fanbase and a string of successful albums, including Adventures in Gramophone (2005) followed a year later by Songs From the Deep which went platinum.

Peter Wilson (Duke Special) pictured at his Belfast home

The musical odyssey took him to the bright lights of London’s National Theatre when, in 2009 he wrote and appeared in Deborah Warner’s production of Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and her Children.

“I love theatre, I really feel at home there,” he admits. “It’s brilliant to hear other people sing the songs you’ve written. I also like that I don’t have to appear on stage.

“In 2018, the Lyric Theatre staged the musical Paperboy, written by Tony Macaulay, which was a collaboration between myself and Andrew Doyle. It was a great success, and the kids did an amazing job. Their enthusiasm and energy are inspiring. The show ended up doing two runs. I’m currently working on a sequel which is called Breadboy.”

He coped during the pandemic by doing a lot of gardening, reading and writing while live music was halted.

“Trina and I have actually quite enjoyed the extra time with the family, just hanging around the house or outside enjoying the garden. I’ve managed to catch up on a lot of reading. We’ve still managed to work though. She’s carried on painting, and I’ve been doing lots of writing which includes my thesis.

“It’s also important to me to keep connected with my fans so I did a series of 10 online concerts called The Duke Special Gramophone Club.

“As well as that, I did five online concerts, featuring just me, seated at the piano and playing the entirety of different records. I upstreamed them all from a studio in Bangor. We’d never used Zoom and it’s never going to be a replacement for live music, but I do find it interesting.”

Not all artists or musicians have been so fortunate.

“I’ve been lucky, but I know other musicians are struggling financially. To be honest, I think the music industry has been incredibly patient. I mean, most people can cope with having their freedom curtailed for a while if it’s for the bigger picture. But it’s this sense of losing control, the uncertainty of what is going to happen next, that people find difficult.

“It’s taking a toll on people’s livelihoods as well their mental health. As a community we need to support and encourage local artists and musicians. We need to do everything we can to help.”

As restrictions lift, the entertainment industry in Northern Ireland, is showing signs of life with a series of events planned for August.

“I’m looking forward to performing at the Walled Garden in Bangor,” Peter says of his August 26 gig as part of the Open House Festival.

“Online concerts have kept people connected but music is at the heart of the community, nothing can replace that sense of joy or that special connection that live performances bring.

Duke Special in concert

“The concert marks the 20th anniversary of my debut as Duke Special, so we’ll cover a broad retrospective with songs from all different albums and theatre productions.

“It’s amazing how, songs take on a special meaning for people. They become linked with a particular moment in time, a feeling or a person. I feel privileged that my work has been imbued with so much emotion.

“Yet as an artist, I can’t stay still. I have to keep stretching myself, exploring new areas and creating fresh material so, of course, there’ll also be some new stuff as well.

“I’ll also be accompanied on stage by long-term collaborators Temperance society Chip Bailey and Ben Castle. These are two of my most favourite people in the world to play with and they’re both very good friends. It’ll be a really great show.”

Like all journeys, Peter’s path hasn’t always been via the scenic route and at one point a painful divorce left him ‘looking into the abyss.’

Now, he says he’s happier than ever. Perhaps it’s this newfound confidence that’s inspired him to give Duke Special a new look.

“I’ve cut the dreadlocks,” he laughs. “I don’t even bother with eyeliner, unless I feel like wearing it. When I first started out, I needed the visual imagery to get established. It was also useful to hide behind but now I’m more confident and comfortable in my own skin, I don’t feel it’s necessary to worry about these little things.

Duke Special in the studio

“The core of music remains; I still write good songs so the ‘brand’ for want of a better name, is not that important. I suppose you could say I’m more interested in substance.”

Will the old-fashioned gramophone remain a feature of the performance?

“Yes, it’s staying. I’ll still use the moniker Duke Special; I find the moniker very useful, especially when you walk on stage. I just don’t have to hide behind a persona anymore.”

As for how his attitude to music has evolved, Peter admits that for him it is “spiritual”.

“I find it therapeutic but it’s also different to how it used to be. I find music a real place of adventure, somewhere to push the boundaries. For me music is a spiritual thing.

“It reaches parts of me that words can’t touch.”

÷ Duke Special performs at the Open House Festival on August 26; www.openhousefestival.com. For more information see www.dukespecial.com