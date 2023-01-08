Eamonn Holmes back on GB News Breakfast after ‘difficult’ four-month break

Broadcaster has had to face surgeries and losing his mum

The north Belfast presenter is back on the GB News Breakfast show tomorrow after being forced to take a four-month break from the channel to recover from a major back operation.

His time off became longer than expected due to falling down stairs and breaking his shoulder. He also had to cope with the passing of his beloved mum, Josie.

The 63-year-old described his months of trying to heal from the operation as “hellish”.

A friend of Eamonn told Showbiz Life: “Eamonn is delighted to be returning to GB News. After all, there are only so many box sets you can watch.

“But, on a more serious note, being away from TV for so long, and [unable to do] what he loves, was really hard, which is why Eamonn was so determined to get back to the studio.

“He is by no means recovered, and there is still a long way to go on that front, but he did a dry run travelling from his home to the GB News studio in London after Christmas. And he is confident, with the help of the team at GB News, that he will be able to deal with the mobility issues his recent accident and operation have sadly created.

“More than anything, he’s looking forward to the mental stimulation and boost of being involved in live TV again. Eamonn hopes this is now the first step towards a better time, because, in many ways, he was glad to see the back of 2022.”

Announcing the news of his return, Eamonn’s co-presenter Isabel Webster said: “He’s the king of breakfast TV — and he’s back and returning to his throne.”

His wife, Ruth Langsford, also returned to our screens last week, revealing on ITV’s Loose Women that she had taken time off to help look after her husband.

She said: “It’s no secret that Eamonn was struggling with bulging discs. Then he had a back operation, which is always a nerve-racking moment, isn’t it?

“Then a few days after that, he fell down the stairs and broke his shoulder. So it’s been a really difficult time. So I took some time off to be at home and look after him. And then, very sadly, his mum passed away in the middle of all that, so it’s been a terrible time. It’s a lot of bad luck. These things often come along and you go: ‘Anything else you can hit us with?’ But Eamonn is on the mend now.”

Eamonn is back on GB News from 6am on Monday.