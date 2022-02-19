Eamonn Holmes: Belfast film had to use ethnic minorities for funding

Kenneth Branagh with Jude Hill, who plays Buddy, a fictional version of Branagh in Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

EAMONN Holmes has revealed why he has a gripe with Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

The GB New breakfast show presenter claimed he was told that the Oscar-nominated movie, starring Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and Judi Dench, had to include non-white actors to secure funding.

Eamonn (62) said: “I said to Kenneth, ‘I’m just observing, but we didn’t have an Indian corner shop or a black teacher or Chinese pupils in classrooms in 1969’. Belfast wasn’t London’. The journalist in me was saying, ‘That’s historically inaccurate’.”

In a wide-ranging interview with the Daily Mail, he also accused his former bosses at ITV of being “sly” over his exit and “hypocritical” over a diversity drive.

He said the channel had not wanted to announce his departure because of the likely effect on viewing figures, so it had been made to look like his decision.

“No one explained anything to me. I’m all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going,” Eamonn added.

“They’re sly. They didn’t want to announce that I’d been dropped because it would adversely affect the audience figures, so they made it look as if I’d walked away from them rather than the other way round.

“They had a chat with my agent and announced that I was going to GB News when they’d done no more than ask if I’d be interested in joining them.

“I’m not going to have myself derided as some sort of has-been. I may be male and pale, but I’m still at the top of my game.”

Accusing ITV of double standards, Holmes claimed that many show runners were “middle-aged white managers”.

“When are they going to start being diverse with their management? The diversity is only on screen. It’s hypocritical.”

He also rounded on Phillip Schofield for cutting short his wife in the middle of a trailer for Loose Women on This Morning in 2019.

Saying he was ‘hurt’ by the slight, Holmes added: “Phillip is renowned for snubbing people. He’s very passive-aggressive.

“It’s up to Ruth to say how she felt, but I was feeling hurt for her. No one would have snubbed me like that.

‘I have a good Belfast street fighter in me. I would be direct. I don’t go for presenters who think they have a special privilege or aura or influence.”

Following news of Holmes’ departure from ITV, the channel said: “We would like to wish Eamonn all of the very best in his new role.

“As a duo, Eamonn and Ruth have been part of the This Morning presenting team for the last 15 years.

“We thank Eamonn for all of his hard work and contribution to the show.”

Ruth Langsford continues to work with ITV as an anchor on Loose Women and as a member of the This Morning team.