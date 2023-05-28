Eamonn Holmes defiant over explosive Phillip Schofield claims

NI star says ITV has questions to answer

Eamonn Holmes has doubled down on his explosive claims around the sex scandal engulfing Phillip Schofield and ITV.

Former children’s TV presenter Schofield (61) sensationally quit ITV last week as revelations about his affair with a much younger colleague at the station came to light.

Eamonn (63) made bombshell claims on his Twitter account on Friday night about senior individuals at ITV who “knew exactly what kind of man” Schofield was.

His tweets, which have been redacted for legal reasons, said: “Schofield has finally been caught out... but he’s not the only guilty party.

“ITV knew what sort of man he was... and never once took action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people.”

ITV insisted this was not the case and that Schofield was quizzed about the relationship but strenuously denied there was one. He has now admitted there was, saying it was “unwise” but not illegal.

In another dramatic development, his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby spoke about the scandal for the first time, saying he had lied to her too.

She wrote on Instagram: “It has taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Schofield denied rumours of a relationship during 2020 investigation, ITV says

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford have reportedly had a long-running feud with Schofield over his on-set behaviour.

The Belfast man was also sacked by ITV just 10 days after Schofield tearfully came out on the This Morning sofa in February 2022.

Former ITV news journalist Andrea Catherwood, who is also from Belfast, also weighed in on the scandal yesterday, tweeting: “A lot more questions about who knew what when at ITV to be answered after this.”

Phillip Schofield

ITV bosses have been desperately trying to douse the flames of the raging scandal and issued a statement insisting they had properly investigated Schofield’s relationship with his colleague.

A spokesman said: “ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020, ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours, as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“Phillip’s statement reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others, over this relationship.”

Earlier this month, Schofield’s brother, Timothy, was jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing a child, after which Phillip publicly disowned him.

The 54-year-old was found guilty of 11 sexual offences involving a child between 2016 and 2019.

After being exposed for his relationship with a colleague, Phillip Schofield insisted he had not broken the law during his dalliances with the much younger man.

In a statement last week after quitting ITV, he said: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal.

“It is now over.”