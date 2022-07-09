Eamonn Holmes hasn’t a kind word to say about ITV

Presenter blasts station for ‘lack of support’

Eamonn Holmes has blasted ITV for its treatment of him while preaching for others to be kind.

The 62-year-old Belfast star scooped the best news presenter gong at the TRIC (Television and Radio Industry Club) Awards on Wednesday.

Despite only being in his new job anchoring the morning show at GB News since January, he beat mainstream stalwarts.

Eamonn was replaced on This Morning last year by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond. .

He told Showbiz Life: “ITV has a hashtag BeKind, but I don’t think they live up to it. This is the ITV hashtag, but I’m getting this massive abuse on social media and in the press and not one phonecall from senior ITV people saying ‘Eamonn, are you okay?’

“I’m supposed to sit on This Morning and read a script and say, ‘Remember, if you can be one thing, be kind’.”

“I don’t think they live up to it, but there we go.”

An emotional Eamonn admitted clinching the gong, which was voted for by the public, had given him vindication after being dubbed “pale, male and stale”.

Eamonn, who has son Jack (20) with wife Ruth Langsford as well as Declan (33), Rebecca (31), and Niall (29) from his first marriage to Gabrielle, explained: “This award is important for my kids so that they can say, ‘Oh, Daddy wasn’t completely written off’.

“So I’m not relevant, am I? People don’t want to see me anymore, really? This was a public vote. This wasn’t decided by the committee, so I think somebody is going to look a bit stupid.

“In TV you don’t have to be any good. [There has to be] someone who likes you or doesn’t like you and that can make you or break you.

“I think the market is changing. None of us has a right to be in a job. After 42 years, I am grateful to be there.

“I accept there has to be change. I don’t mind the change — I mind not being told the full truth about it and how they’ve done it.”

When asked in the winner’s room if he felt he was the victim of bullying at ITV, Eamonn answered: “Nobody bullies me. I grew up in Northern Ireland. I stand up to them and they don’t like that.

“Nobody had the b******s to say to write to me and say, ‘This is what it’s about’. They sort of let it happen and contrived to say I had left them.”