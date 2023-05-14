Eamonn Holmes: Health struggles tough for Ruth too

Host so thankful for wife’s help

Eamonn Holmes has told how his health issues have caused friction with wife Ruth Langsford.

The TV presenter has been struggling with his mobility since a back operation. A fall also left him with a broken shoulder.

Never one to sit around moping, he is still on our screens every morning on GB News.

He told Best Magazine: “I’m very grateful, but it’s humiliating.

“Most days I share a car with Isabel [Webster], and sometimes she has to help me in and out of it.

“Ruth, I cannot thank her enough. I couldn’t have

got through it without her, but we are all human and people’s tempers fray.

“Constantly having to say, ‘Please can you...’ and ‘Please can I have...’, it takes away your dignity and pride.

“The other day I asked Ruth to get me a yoghurt, and she said, ‘You had one an hour ago’. So what? I wanted another one.

“Yes, [it causes friction]. Ruth makes me thank her for everything. That starts a fight. She is looking for the ‘please’ —that starts more fights.

“It’s the loss of independence. At home I can’t bark orders. I have to request everything. I am humiliated and grateful. Always having to say, ‘Sorry to trouble you’ [is difficult].

Eamonn in physio

Eamonn (63) also admitted he had not been able to make it home to Belfast since his mother, Josie, died last November.

“I’d just fallen. I had a left leg not working, my right one was only partially working and I had an arm I couldn’t move,” he said.

“I couldn’t even get to her funeral. I’ve not been to Belfast since, but I’m hoping to in a couple of weeks.

“I want to see my granddaughter, Emilia, who’s two in July.”

Eamonn also told how he was worried about the peace process because of the fractious political climate.

He said: “Look, the first responsibility for politicians is to run their country, not to have it falling apart.

“It is tragic to watch what’s happening. I understand the DUP position of fearing becoming part of Ireland or Europe, but it may just be for the first time in our history that the new generation is voting for politics, not religion.”

Eamonn is in the running for news anchor of the year in the Television and Radio Industry Club Awards. To vote for him, visit tric.org.uk/public-poll