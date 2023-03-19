EastEnders’ Charlie Brooks eager to soak up NI scene when in town for new play

Former soap star to tread boards at Belfast’s Grand Opera House in new production

Charlie Brooks in rehearsals for The Ocean at the End of the Lane

Charlie Brooks and Laurie Ogden in The Ocean at the End of the Lane

ACTRESS Charlie Brooks is swapping soap opera for the Grand Opera House and admitted she is on a mission to take in the sights and scenery when she arrives in Northern Ireland this week.

The Belfast-bound star — a much-loved fixture on TV screens as Janine Butcher in EastEnders — is taking to the stage in the National Theatre’s production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

But she told Sunday Life she is plotting to soak up as much culture as she can during her flying visit, after being tipped off about tourist hotspots by her friend, former Hollyoaks actor Gerard McCarthy, whom she starred alongside in the play Beautiful Thing.

Charlie (41) revealed: “I’ve been threatening to go with him for a while, but we’ve never quite got around to it. I’m excited about doing the black cab tour (which tells the story of Belfast and the Troubles).

“I’ve also been told about the walks. I don’t know if I’ll have time to get out for those, but there are some of those beautiful coastal walks I’d love to do.”

Charlie Brooks and Laurie Ogden in The Ocean at the End of the Lane

Charlie is in the middle of a six-month stint as Ursula in The Ocean at the End of the Lane, which is billed as a “thrilling adventure” that involves a magical world and visits the Grand Opera House in Belfast for the first time from Tuesday.

She explained: “It is family friendly, but they say it’s for 12 and upwards. It’s definitely got some themes of death and grief and some puppetry, which I suppose can be a little bit scary at times.

“There are so many fantastic illusions and puppetry and magic. It’s like an all-encompassing theatrical experience.

“And you can choose how to receive it, what’s imagination and what’s real. You can choose to make sense of it or just immerse yourself in the magic as a theatrical experience.”

Charlie Brooks in rehearsals for The Ocean at the End of the Lane

Charlie is no stranger to the stage and she loves it — not least because it allows her to flex her acting muscles and break down any barriers that might have existed in the past between soap stars and the theatre.

She said: “It’s been a really great opportunity for me to cement myself on the stage and build my confidence as an actress.

“I’ve had fear and self-doubt my whole life and I have done quite a lot of theatre work in the past.

“It’s funny, because you have these feelings of kind of not being good enough or having not been to drama school, because people do have a preconception about people that have been in soaps.

“I’ve always had sort of a limiting belief in myself. But, you know, I’ve been on a journey over the last few years and eliminated those thoughts and it’s a work-in-progress, but I feel like I’m exactly where I should be and I’m confident in this space now.

“I think (those stereotypes) have definitely been broken down. TV’s really having its moment as a medium.

“I think if you can do a soap and you can do it well, you can do f*****g anything. Because you have to explore and think very quickly, so it’s the best training ground an actor could ever have, really.

“It’s quite an exhilarating experience and we’ve had some fantastic audiences. They’re packing out and it’s brilliant.”

Gerard McCarthy and Charlie Brooks in Beautiful Thing

Former I’m A Celebrity winner Charlie’s run in the production ends in June and beyond then, like many in her profession, she is not sure yet what the future will hold.

“Obviously acting is my passion and my love, but rejection is real and brutal sometimes. But I love a bit of unemployment because then I can spend time with my little girl (18-year-old Kiki) and travel, so it’s all part of the parcel,’’ she said.

“I’ve never really played it safe and I don’t know anything else. So living in fear constantly makes you feel alive.”

Lacey Turner, Neil McDermott and Charlie Brooks in EastEnders

Despite the uncertainty of the job, Charlie also loves to give something back.

“Over the last few years I’ve built this platform called iampro, where I’m helping to bring actors into the industry.

“It’s an online drama school. We’ve got loads of people from Ireland on there and one of them is in the final recall with (Star Wars and Games Of Thrones casting director) Nina Gold, which is just fantastic. I think having raw talent is something that the industry is looking for really.”

The Ocean at the End of the Lane is at the Grand Opera House from Tuesday, March 21 until Saturday, March 25. Tickets are on sale now from goh.co.uk or from the box office on 028 9024 1919