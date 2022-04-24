Ed Sheeran won’t be back in Belfast for a while after gigs

Star reveals he is unlikely to play more stadium shows for some time once current tour ends

Ed Sheeran has warned fans to catch him at Boucher Road Playing Fields because he “won’t be back here for a while”.

The 31-year-old, who performed at Croke Park last night, is playing Belfast in a few weeks.

He told Cool FM’s Pete Snodden: “I’m not coming back for a while.”

Ed, who has brought his wife Cherry and one-year-old daughter Lyra on tour, promised fans a show like never seen before.

He also admitted he felt pressure to live up to bands who play huge stadiums. His current tour doesn’t end until 2023 in Australia.

“I was talking to my touring team at the end of the last tour because it was very public that the Divide tour was the biggest tour of all time,” the star said.

“I was like, ‘If we come back, I’m going to be a father. We have a wonderful daughter and she’s on tour with us’. But at the end of this tour, I don’t know if I’ll do another big one again for a while.

“So, if we’re going to do it, let’s really go for it. Let’s put everything into the production and make an incredible show that no one’s seen before.

“It’s all bells and whistles. I’ve never had massive flames or fireworks at the end of the show.

“People come to the show and they get exactly what they want from it, but also there’s more where they go, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe you did that. I didn’t expect him to do that’.

“I’m really excited to get back into form and I’m happy that big gigs are back on, but it’s daunting, the scale of it. I am inherently a singer-songwriter. I started off in pubs. That’s where that singer-songwriter genre is meant to be, so playing these sort of big venues [brings pressure].

“If I play Wembley Stadium, I’m very aware that someone like Guns ‘n’ Roses will be playing the next week and the Rolling Stones would be the weekend after, so I have to like live up to that scale.

“I’m excited to get on the road, get going and just get into the swing of it, basically.”

Ed is spending the next month with his family in Ireland, so don’t be surprised if he turns up in a few Belfast pubs. During previous visits, he has been spotted in Maddens and Kelly’s Cellars in the city centre.

He said: “It’s really, really nice to be back. I was over here for the RTE toy show in December, but I was literally here for a day.

“I’m in Ireland and Northern Ireland for the next month, so I’m solidly here, which is really nice. But I haven’t done this since 2018.”

- Ed Sheeran plays Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast on May 12 and 13