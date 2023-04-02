Ekin-Su explains how NI beauty brand helped her win Love Island

Reality telly star hails make-up range and reveals ambitions to become an actor in Hollywood

Ekin-Su showing off one of the items from her range

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu hasn’t ruled out a return to reality TV, but she also has her sights set on silver screen stardom in the US.

The Turkish soap star (28) won last summer’s show with 27-year-old Italian hunk Davide Sanclimenti.

The pair walked away with the £50,000 prize and a host of new career opportunities, but thespian Ekin remains focused on her craft.

“People need to remember I have a degree in acting and I am an actress,” she said during a visit to Lisburn and Belfast last Thursday.

“Before Love Island, I was on soaps in Turkey doing what I do.

Watch: Ekin-Su has a go at pronouncing Northern Ireland's trickiest place names

“Whether I had won Love Island or not, I was always going to go back to that. It gave me a platform.

“I would happily do a reality TV show again, but why can’t I be different? Why can’t I go big and do both?

“I won’t know unless I try, and I truly believe when you set your mind to something, you can achieve it.

“People will tell you that you can’t, but if you try and you don’t give up, then you’ll make it.”

Taking to Instagram last week, Ekin-Su told her 3.2 million followers she planned to travel to the US this summer to pursue her goals as an actress.

She told fans: “I’m super excited, but I will be taking it global this summer. I’m going to America to pursue my acting dream and my acting jobs.”

Speaking to the media at the launch of her new make-up line with Ulster beauty brand BPerfect cosmetics, she revealed the brand, headed up by self-made Co Down beauty mogul Brendan McDowell, helped her to snatch the Love Island crown.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu loves her collaboration with Brendan McDowell

Ekin-Su explained: “When I was in Love Island, I was using BPerfect products all the time. I had also been using them beforehand.

“I love the body glow. Everyone was obsessed with it and all the girls in the villa were using it and the huge empress brush.

“I’d never seen anything like it before. It covers your whole body, which was handy as we were in bikinis the entire time.

“I’m not going to lie, it did make me look immaculate with my natural tan, so BPerfect got me trying their mascaras, concealers and lip liners.

“They quickly became my top beauty brand. After I left the villa, we both reached out to one another, and it’s an absolute honour to be a part of BPerfect, let alone having my own collection.

“I didn’t know I was going to win Love Island and never thought I would. I was shocked. I found the love of my life and left with 1.2 million followers, which just kept growing.

Ekin-Su with Davide Sanclimenti on Love Island

“Somehow, Margot Robbie was saying my name and Vanessa Hudgens had me on her Instagram story. I was sort of a global icon overnight and couldn’t really believe it. It was mad.

“I’m not saying this just because we’re working together, but Brendan is the nicest and most humble man I’ve ever worked with. He’s just so fun to be around.

“Brendan puts all his energy into this and doesn’t give up. For me, he’s a great role model.”

Despite struggling with the pronunciation of ‘Limerick’ on her Instagram story, the north London-born star said she felt like a queen when she comes to Ireland and relived her time as Miss Ireland in 2011.

She added: “I’ve been here before and I love it. The energy is different, the people are so nice, the fans are so intense and I just really connect with them.

With Brendyn Hatfield on Dancing on Ice — © WireImage

“I feel like Ireland will always be a part of me. Funny enough, when I was 18 years old, I was Miss Ireland. I’m not Irish but I got to represent the country, which I was honoured to do.

“I went to South Korea to compete with 75 countries. We had Miss England, Wales and Ireland. I wore an Irish outfit that was great and we had a lovely two weeks in South Korea. I have tried Guinness before, but I’ve never finished a pint. I always think about all the calories.

“I’ve also had baby Guinness. I tried it when I was backstage on The Late Late Show. The guys looking after us came in and offered us a shot each.

“I wanted to wait until after we had been on live TV, but I had it and it was nice.

“It tastes like coffee to me. It was beautiful.

“I would love to come and do a nice few days here on holiday for some sightseeing. Maybe see a few churches and explore some of the history.

“I’ve not had that time yet, but it is on my bucket list.”

Ekin-Su on the red carpet — © WireImage

Ekin’s Irish tour was arranged to promote her Ekin-Su x BPerfect Cosmetics four-piece collection, which contains a Radiant Glow Luxurious Skin Enhancer, Fearless Face and Eye Palette, Luxury Half Lash Set and a Mini Empress Base and Body Brush