Eoghan Quigg on why meeting Michael Jackson creeped him out

Former X Factor star Eoghan Quigg has revealed he was left dumbstruck as a teenager after a brush with Michael Jackson.

The Dungiven singer (30) shot to fame as a contestant on the popular talent show in 2008, rubbing shoulders with Take That, Cheryl Cole, Simon Cowell and a host of other big names.

During his time in the spotlight, Eoghan met many music stars but says the most famous person he ever encountered was Jackson, who had been accused of sexually abusing a number of children in the 1980s and 90s.

On comedian Diona Doherty’s podcast, Eoghan said meeting the Thriller singer, who died in 2009, left him feeling creeped out.

He said: “It was by complete fluke, sometimes I replay it in my head like, ‘did that f***ing happen?’ But it did.

“It was just before his This Is It tour and I was at the O2 in London. By chance we were on tour at the time and were playing the same day as the big press conference to announce his massive tour of 50-odd shows.

Michael Jackson in 1993 — © AP

“A few of the boys were fans and we went round to see what the craic was. He came on stage and announced the dates and stuff, brilliant, great.

“We left to go back for our show and got lost and next thing we turned a corner and there was Michael Jackson just walking up past us with a couple of security people.

“Some of the boys were losing their s**t and my voice left me, I couldn’t speak. I don’t know if it was just because he was Michael Jackson or because he looked so scary, but I kind of went into a wee shell.

“He looked like a Ken doll, it was f***ing so scary, so I freaked out and just sort of stood there with my head down and couldn’t speak. He looked like something out of a horror movie.

“He had that high-toned voice and was thanking the guys who said hello. He was like, ‘Oh I love your work guys’, they tried to get a picture but security ushered us out. It was so surreal, so bizarre.”

Eoghan Quigg and Simon Cowell on the X Factor

Eoghan, who placed third in the X Factor, said the encounter with Jackson was the first time he’d ever felt starstruck, despite having met some of pop’s biggest names.

He added: “It literally felt like three seconds. I’d never been starstruck before and I’ve met and had a conversation with Mariah Carey. I’ve sat with Beyoncé, she even asked how my mum was.

“I spoke to Amy Winehouse on the phone multiple times, I’ve worn Kate Moss’s fur jacket, although I didn’t know it was hers,” he joked.

“I was 16, I was literally doing my GCSEs in the presence of these people, it’s only now I look back and think, ‘F***ing hell, son, you actually lived a great wee life there’.”

Eoghan Quigg and Beyonce

Eoghan, who revealed in September that his girlfriend Amy Campbell is pregnant, also explained his disappointment after meeting Take That’s Gary Barlow.

He said: “There are people that excited me then there are people that didn’t. Gary Barlow was a big let-down because I felt like he really didn’t like me.

“He just wasn’t friendly at all, Mark Owen was so friendly, but I think Gary and I just got off on the wrong foot.

“I was in the canteen during the X Factor and I was sitting eating a cheeseburger and chips and he came out and sort of pulled me aside.

“He was like, ‘Look you want to take yourself seriously here, son’.

“Basically he was just grilling me on my food straight away.

“I was 16 and we then had a masterclass with them and he said I was a bit hit and miss, some weeks I was good and others I wasn’t.

“It was Take That week and I just think he didn’t like me but I was more of a Robbie fan anyway so I didn’t give a s**t.

“There were loads of people I did love meeting, Britney Spears was one. I’ve met a lot of people, it’s nuts.”