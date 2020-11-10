Eoghan Quigg says his hair transplant has the X Factor

Star becomes ambassador for Turkish clinic that restored hairline

Eoghan Quigg, pictured after the treatment, with his partner Amy and her children.

FORMER X Factor star Eoghan Quigg has luscious new locks after undergoing transplant therapy and making a follicle fightback against his receding hairline.

After watching his hair steadily vanish over the years, the baby-faced singer (28) took the plunge in January.

The Dungiven man travelled to Turkey for the procedure and spent the initial lockdown at home, growing his hair back to its former glory.

After sharing pictures of the results on Instagram, Eoghan told Sunday Life there was no need to go bald gracefully.

Eoghan Quigg and Simon Cowell

"I was so known for having big hair on X Factor but, genetically, it never looked good for me. My father and my grandfather don't have any hair.

"As I started to lose it, I saw people getting the procedure done and thought, 'That's a bit of me there'.

"What's wrong with going and doing something that's going to make you happy? We don't get a lot of time on this earth, so we might as well try and look our best for the most of it.

Eoghan Quigg's hair transplant.

"I decided I was just going to do it because I was getting a bit older and was thinking, 'In another five years, I mightn't have as much hair'.

"I wasn't necessarily going bald. I think it was just more receding. I thought, 'You know what? I'd like to get my hairline a wee bit more straight'.

Eoghan Quigg's hair transplant.

"I did some research and ended up going to Turkey to get it done. I knew a fella who had got it done and I had seen his results, so I went with the same place.

"It can be a bit daunting and scary to go to a foreign country for this sort of thing - most people don't speak your language and so on - but I decided to go for it anyway.

Eoghan Quigg's hair transplant.

"It was a relief to finally get it done. I think a lot of fellas in society today feel like you have to be tough and that if you're going bald, you have to go bald gracefully, but I felt it shouldn't be like that.

Eoghan Quigg's hair transplant.

"Men have insecurities, (just) as women do. We only get one life, so why not try to look our best for most of it?

"I'm delighted. It's the best decision that I've made and I hope it encourages others to get it done."

Eoghan was just 16 when he came third in the fifth series of X Factor in 2008, finishing behind JLS and Alexandra Burke.

Since appearing on the show, he has branched out into football and acting and works as a presenter on Q Radio.

Eoghan said that while lockdown had given him the opportunity to have his hair transplant on the sly, he wanted to be open about it.

"I was excited to get over and get it done. It was very quick. There is a recovery period and then it takes about three months to start growing out," he added.

Eoghan Quigg performs with Boyzone

"We went into lockdown, so it actually worked out perfect for me because everyone was housebound anyway.

"I think men shy away from this sort of thing. I could have sat back and said nothing and no one would have known because of lockdown. By the time it was lifted, I had a full head of hair again.

"But I just felt I should I probably address it because I'm pretty sure there's loads of men in the same situation as me who might have felt a bit insecure and might actually love to have this done.

"Since I've had it done, the amount of messages and inquiries about the procedure has been incredible.

"I've had people saying to me it looks amazing and they've always wanted to get it done but didn't know how to go about it. They thanked me for my honesty and asked for tips or said they'd never have got it done without seeing my post.

"I even had people who had other procedures done, like their teeth, for example, saying it gave them the confidence to post about it. It's great to get rid of some of that shame around this sort of thing.

"The feedback has been really good. I always say to people, 'Life is so short, so if you want to do something that is going to make you happy, do it because nobody is going to care a week later'."

After having his transplant at the Cevre Hospital in Istanbul, Eoghan decided to become an ambassador for the clinic.

"I've spoken to so many lads that were feeling the same, so I decided to get in touch with the company that did mine and become a brand ambassador," he said.

"We have since sent over six more people and have another seven or eight going next year, so it's become a kind of a business thing as well.

"It's good because, whenever I was going over, I didn't have someone that I was able to talk to and ask questions about the process, so it's nice to be able to do that for people.

"I try to make the experience as comfortable as possible for people by working closely with the clinic, answering queries and helping to reassure (potential clients) about the process. It's actually been quite successful so far.

"It's really straightforward. You get picked up and dropped off at the airport and you're in and out very quickly. You don't have to do much apart from turn up and get it done. It's a pretty easy process.

"It's been good. That (becoming an ambassador) wasn't my initial plan. I just wanted to shed some light on the situation, share my experience and let people know what's possible. I had no idea there would be this much interest.

"If people are interested, I would encourage them to get in touch with me on Instagram and we can have a chat about it. Even if they just want to know about the process, we can have a chat anyway."

Eoghan and his partner Amy Campbell (26), from Derry, are expecting their first child in April and are ecstatic at the prospect of becoming parents.

"We are both delighted, absolutely over the moon. In a very strange and tough year, it's fantastic news and has definitely turned 2020 into a very memorable year for us - in a good way," he said.

Despite leaving the X Factor limelight in 2008, Eoghan still gets recognised occasionally, even if people are often shocked by how much he has changed since performing in front of Simon Cowell.

"You do get the odd person who recognises you from X Factor and expects you to look the same. They say, 'Wow, you look so different from back then', but then they realise it was 12 years ago and they're like, 'No way'," he said.

"My hair is a lot darker and I have tattoos and stuff, but people expect you to kind of look the same.

"They are shocked when they realise who you are, but it's still nice to be noticed after all these years. I must have done something right, or maybe it was my baby face. I don't know."

