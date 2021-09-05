Escape to the Chateau’s Dick Strawbridge said ‘no’ to the Queen

CO Down TV star and ex-British soldier Dick Strawbridge has revealed that he once declined to tell the Queen what he had done in Northern Ireland to earn a bravery award.

The 61-year-old says he sidestepped an answer to the question from the monarch after she presented him with an MBE for Distinguished Service in the province in 1993.

The star of the TV series Escape to the Chateau has always shied away from disclosing too much detail about his experiences with the Royal Corps of Signals here.

And after after the Queen presented him with his MBE she said: “Ah Major Strawbridge what did you do in Northern Ireland?”

However in a magazine interview Strawbridge said he replied: "I can’t actually say Ma’am.”

Strawbridge said one of her aides whispered in her ear ‘and her eyes lit up’

“She instantly knew who I’d been working with and what I’d been doing,” he added.

In the interview Strawbridge did say that he and his Royal Corps of Signals colleagues tended to be the last to leave war zones.

He went on: “I was working in everything from satellites to counterterrorism. I was never perfect and was quite unspoken and a bit naughty at times but I got the job done and that’s why I kept being promoted.

Strawbridge, who still regards himself as an Ulsterman despite leaving Northern Ireland, said after 20 ‘brilliant’ years in the Army he resigned at age of 40..

He added: “I was on my way to becoming a general and knew I wouldn’t be getting my boots dirty any more – I didn’t join the Army to do a desk job.”

Strawbridge, one of seven children, was born in Burma where his Ulster-born father George worked for an oil company.

However when Strawbridge was three his father and mother Jennifer moved the family - three boys and four girls - to live in Bangor.

“We had an idyllic childhood, full of love. My brothers and sisters would go off on our bicycles to the beach or go fishing. We had an independence that you’d never give your kids these days,” he said.

Strawbridge who sports one of the most famous moustaches in the UK attended Bangor Grammar School and then went to military college in Leicestershire before going on to Sandhurst, the Army’s officer training centre.

He said he wanted to follow his grandfather and great-grandfather into the Army. His two brothers also served in the armed forces.

Strawbridge was still a Colonel in the Army when he auditioned to be a contestant on the TV show Scrapheap Challenge in 1999.

After appearing on the show as contestant, he then became the main presenter.

After his success in front of the camera, Strawbridge then went on to appear on Junkyard Megawars and Crafty Tricks of War, It's Not Easy Being Green, Planet Mechanics and Coast.