Ex-Towie star Megan McKenna out to search for long-lost Belfast family

Megan McKenna is hoping to be announced as part of the line-up for C2C festival in Belfast next year so she can track down her long lost family.

The reality star turned country music sensation played the event in London last year, and now that it’s heading to Belfast’s SSE Arena, she’s looking for a spot.

Megan (30) told Showbiz Life: “I’m planning to come over to Belfast and, honestly, I’m so excited for that.

“I am praying and hoping that I’m going to be in the line-up for the Belfast C2C next year, which will be insane.

“I’ve obviously been over quite a few times before for work, but I want to go again because my family are Irish.

“I haven’t looked into where, but my dad’s side of the family are actually all from Belfast.

“I want to learn more about it because I’ve probably got McKennas scattered all over Belfast. We’ve got a really big family, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we had long-lost cousins.”

The star rose to fame on shows including Celebrity Big Brother and The Only Way is Essex but gave up the fake tan to pursue her dream of making it in Nashville.

Megan, who released her debut album, Story of Me, in 2018, previously told how becoming a singer was her main ambition.

She said: “It was always my aim to be a singer. I trained full-time at theatre school and went to every audition going. When I was little, my mum had to drive me all over the UK.

“TV kind of got me to where I want to be, and now and I’m on my journey with my music.

“C2C is the biggest country festival in Europe. Everyone comes from all over.

“It’s a weekend dedicated to country music. They have the main stage and then they have smaller stages. You feel like you’re in Nashville. Everybody’s in cowboy hats.

“I love country music so much, which is a reason why I do it, [along with] the whole storytelling behind it and everything.

“To be there with hardcore fans was so amazing because everybody wants to really listen and so many people know the words.

“It was an eye-opener for me that country music is bigger in the UK than people think.

“Obviously, it’s huge in America, but there was a queue of thousands of people.”

Belfast’s C2C Festival runs from March 8 to 10 next year. Tickets available from Ticketmaster