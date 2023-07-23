Fall star Richard Clements makes emotional pilgrimage to site of hero grandfather’s escape from the Nazis

Richard is taking the play to the Edinburgh Festival

The Fall star Richard Clements has made an emotional pilgrimage to the site of his grandfather’s daring escape from the Nazi war machine and a minefield that killed five of his comrades.

Richard, who played DC Rick Turner in the TV series, made the journey as he prepares to take a play about his granda’s life, How to Bury A Dead Mule, to the Edinburgh Festival later this year.

Lance Corporal Norman Clements served in the Royal Irish Fusiliers 1st Battalion and returned from the Second World War with severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

The play, which explores the impact of this on Norman and his family, was recently nominated for a UK Theatre Award.

Richard told Sunday Life his trip to Monte Cavallo, a village in Italy’s San Benedetto valley, was something he would never forget.

“It was a really incredible experience,” he said. “As kids, we grew up hearing this amazing story. He had a number of lucky escapes, but the greatest of them all was in Monte Cavallo.

“He was on patrol with six other men when one of them stood on a mine and all hell broke loose.

“He was the only man who survived out of the six.

“He crawled off the minefield with severe shrapnel wounds to his head.

“He had a fractured leg and also suffered from hysterical blindness, meaning he wasn’t able to see for weeks.

“So as kids, we grew up hearing these stories and realising we wouldn’t exist if he hadn’t crawled off that minefield.

“That was always in my mind growing up, and I had been staying in Rome earlier this year and realised we weren’t that far from Monte Cavallo, so I had to make the journey.

“We drove out — it was a really strange day. We had a big temperature drop as we drove into the mountains and the rain started pelting down, with mist forming on the peaks.

“When we rolled into Monte Cavallo, it was a like a ghost village. We walked through it and there was nobody there.

“I had bought some flowers I was going to set down at the entrance to pay my respects to the men who’d fallen there.

“As I was doing that, my son pointed something out. There was a flower growing from a stone nearby at the foot of the mountain. It was a single red poppy and, honestly, it was the only red poppy there.

“It was a really bizarre and surreal moment to see this poppy. It was almost like it was waiting there for us.”

Despite his brushes with death in the war, Norman went on to live a long, fruitful life, dying in 2011.

Bangor man Richard wrote the play about his late grandfather during the second Covid-19 lockdown, and described his pilgrimage to Italy as an essential part of crafting the story.

He continued: “My grandfather never had a chance to go back to Italy. In spite of what had happened there, he spoke very fondly of it. I think he had some good times. My mum had always wanted to bring him.

“For me and the journey I’ve been on with the play, it was essential to get there.

“It is something I will carry with me for the rest of my days.”

After being nominated for best new play at the UK Theatre Awards, Richard is excited to be taking a version of the production to the Edinburgh Festival later this year.

He said: “I worked for a long time just as an actor, but doing this I’ve learned so much about production.

“I wrote the score too and perform in it, so I’m beyond thrilled to get it to the biggest international arts festival in the world.”

A preview performance of the Edinburgh version of the show will be held at the Old Courthouse in Antrim on July 27. See https://theoldcourthousetheatre.com