Filming was ‘hectic’ for ITV’s The Tower, says Irish star Emmett Scanlan

Irish actor thanks channel for working around his schedule

Emmett Scanlan is “indebted” to the team at ITV’s The Tower for fitting the filming schedule around his work on the Dublin crime series Kin.

The Irish actor is returning as Detective Inspector Kieran Shaw for a second series of the ITV show, based on the novels by Kate London.

Emmett, who also plays Jimmy Kinsella in RTE’s Kin, said: “It was a little more difficult for me with my timeframe. I wasn’t around a lot because I was shooting season two of Kin at the same time.

“Kieran isn’t heavily featured in the second book, so [writer and executive] Patrick Harbinson had the liberty of writing whatever he wanted for me and Kieran, but he was also shackled by the fact that we only had a small window to shoot me — two weeks.”

The Tower stars Gemma Whelan as Sergeant Sarah Collins, Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama and Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw.

Filming for the third series of the gritty thriller is already under way.

The second season focuses on violence against women and explores the impact the revelations that came to light in the previous series have on the officers.

Emmett said: “[Filming] was hectic, but they were always on speed dial for any questions. Even through all those difficulties and obstacles, Mammoth [the production company], ITV and Patrick worked really, really hard to facilitate me being able to do the show again.

“It has to be a massive shout-out to them. I’m forever indebted to them and I’m there until the end now. I really am.”

Emmett is a big fan of the books, so he loves playing the character.

The 44-year-old, who is married to actress Claire Cooper, said: “There is a great quote from Kieran in the third book by Kate, called Gallowstree Lane. It’s a real insight into him about the world that he lives in. He says, ‘What’s going on is what’s always going on. Sometimes more of it, sometimes less’.

“There is a real simplicity in that and a detachment to that. It allows him to do his job without much emotion.

“As callous as this might sound, to him, innocent people dying is its own little tragedy, but it happens all the time and he doesn’t let that distract him from the greater picture.

“It’s not that he is indifferent to damage. His job is, and will always be, to catch the bad guys — and he is great at catching the bad guys.

“So no, [investigating crime] doesn’t trouble him. That acceptance and that detachment allows him to do his job.”

The Tower: Death Message is on ITV on Monday at 9pm and then on consecutive nights across that week, with the finale showing on Thursday