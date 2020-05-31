Flying home would be crazy: Eamonn Holmes puts family and 92-year-old mum’s welfare first during coronavirus crisis

The 60-year-old, who is based in London, often flies back and forth to see his family and friends but has been grounded as a result of coronavirus.

The This Morning presenter told The Lockdown podcast with PHIL REYNOLDS: "Travelling on an airplane is a concern. Everyone breathing in the same recycled air. But look, Belfast and Northern Ireland is what makes me 'me' and I've still got kids there and I've still got family there and all my brothers are there. Everybody I know.

"I'm the only emigrant. I'm the only one who has gone away. The essence of who I am is there. I still have a home there and therefore that's where I would choose to be or want to be. I will just have to find a way of getting there and getting around that and getting back to what was my normality ASAP."

Eamonn is also desperate to get back to see his beloved mum, Josephine.

He explained that it's up to her when they will be together: "Well, she has to be paramount but my mum is 92 and she's very stoic from the point of view, it's 'What are you saving her from?' It will depend on her wishes and you don't want to endanger her in any way but at the same time I don't want the next time I come in contact with my mother to be at her funeral. I wouldn't want that. You can socially distance and whatever."

As well as family and friends, Eamonn, who is married to Ruth Langsford, admits the other things he misses most about home are the coastline and of course our amazing Tayto crisps.

Reflecting on his favourite spots, he said: "I like the Glens and the Antrim coast. We've always been Antrim coast people. You will always find us in Cushendall and in Ballycastle ... just to see water, it's so therapeutic to drive the coast through Glenarm and breathe in the smell of the salt and dulse. It's simple but it's us.

"It's not uber-sophisticated but to be with friends and family, the extended family circle we have. I talk about my cousins and people in England look at me (like), 'Why would you know your cousins?' We all still know them. It's a different thing.

"I'd like a six-pack of Tayto cheese and onion preferably but I am partial to smoky bacon as well. My son loves prawn cocktails. Rather than a tin of Guinness I'd rather have a Club Orange. There is no orange fizzy drink in the world like Club Orange. You get real bits of orange in it. Nectar of the gods."