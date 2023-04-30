Frank Sinatra mocked U2 frontman Bono’s fashion sense

Crooner less than happy with band’s clothes at Las Vegas show

The U2 frontman (62) was in an audience in Las Vegas with bandmates The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr and Adam Clayton in the 1980s when Sinatra, who died in 1998 aged 82, singled them out and said it looked as if they hadn’t spent a dime on their clothes.

Bono was asked about his favourite moment in Sin City ahead of the group playing its new $2.1bn Sphere performance venue.

He said: “So the Las Vegas moment is... it’s a bit Hollywood too, but we got into see Sinatra and people were paying a $1,000 a table or whatever, maybe more. We were in there for free.

“We were kind of dressed as U2, whatever that was in the 1980s. Sinatra walks to the front of the stage and goes, ‘Who is here?’. There’s like Elizabeth Taylor there, such and such over here. It’s just stars everywhere. He does the thing of, ‘Well, tonight we have, they’re number one in the US, they’re on the cover of Time, they’re from Ireland, they’re called U2’.

“The spotlight comes on us, and I guess we’ve seen it in the movies, so we stand up and we wave because that’s what you’re supposed to do. Frank just pulls away and goes, ‘You did not spend a dime on your clothes’.”

U2 have been revisiting trips to Vegas ahead of performing there in September. They are the first band to play the Sphere. The tour is described as a “first-of-its-kind live music experience” at the venue.

Bono said: “It’s not a line we just throw out, but the idea behind U2 is always to make the worst seat of the house the best of the house. This changes the whole dynamic.

“Most music, over playing a theatre, most venues are sports venues. They’re stadiums, they’re arenas, they’re built for sports. They’re not built for music, they’re not built for art.

“This building was built for immersive experiences in cinema and performance. It was not built for an ice hockey game. There are no speakers— the entire building is a speaker. So, wherever you are, you have perfect sound. That’s the plan.”

The Edge added: “The sound has been designed as a priority from the beginning. It’s the best sound we’ll ever hear. We are really excited about it. There’s nothing else like it in the world and won’t be for many, many years.

“What this has been designed to achieve is completely immersive sound. You’ve got the main array of speakers above our heads, but throughout the entire building are speakers that are focused, so that you have the capability of placing the audience inside a 360-degree sonic spectrum. So, not only is the visual side of it ground-breaking, but the audio side of it is cutting-edge.”