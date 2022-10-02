From Coleraine to the catwalk: Designer Hope Macaulay a hit in New York

A young fashion designer has just taken New York by storm with her quirky knitwear collection which is already a big hit with global celebrities.

Hope Macaulay was thrilled to see her creations chosen by two of the world’s top models — Australian identical twins Elisha and Renee Herbert — during New York Fashion Week.

The twins were snapped by paparazzi last week wearing bright green Hope Macaulay chunky knit bra tops, skirts and bags.

They then posted pictures to their two million Instagram followers.

Elisha and Renee Herbert

Also this month, TV personality and Olympic gold medallist Tom Daly is pictured in Cosmopolitan magazine wearing a Hope Macaulay knitted top.

Many global stars are now fans of the 26-year-old’s creations including US TV personality and model Gigi Hadid, Grammy winning singer Halsey and Romeo Beckham’s model girlfriend Mia Regan.

World tennis star Naomi Osaka has also appeared on the cover of GQ magazine in a Hope Macaulay cardigan.

The New York Times has also tipped local girl Hope as “a designer who is making knitwear cool”.

Hope graduated from Ulster University in 2018 and within just two years her luxury, bespoke colossal knits had become a global brand. She now employs a team of 15 knitters as well as five full-time staff at her home studio in Coleraine.

On Thursday night she unveiled her eagerly anticipated Autumn/Winter 22 collection to her 290,000 Instagram followers.

There were some surprises as for the first time she has added to her signature knits by using pure silk and bamboo to create a luxury two-piece outfit.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan wearing a Hope Macaulay hat

Hope, who was taught to knit as a child by her grandmother, says: “Having my pieces worn at New York Fashion Week is so exciting.

“A stylist reached out to me about pieces for Elisha and Renee. They are really famous models. I sent two outfits across and just hoped for the best. They were attending a show by the Australian fashion brand Bronx and Banco when they wore my outfits.

“They posted pictures on Instagram and it went crazy. For me it was really nice to be recognised.

“At Fashion Week the stars wear their best outfits to the shows so it was just amazing that the twins picked mine.”

Hope Macaulay

Hope’s feet haven’t touched the ground since she launched her business just four years ago.

Her global success has taken her by surprise and she has ambitious plans to keep adding to her creations.

She says: “Sometimes I feel that I don’t even realise the scope of it as I am sitting in this wee studio in Coleraine just getting on with daily life.

“My new collection is different to anything I have done before. I used silk and bamboo as well as wool to create a skirt and matching cardigan.

“I really wanted to mix luxury materials and I have never made a full outfit with such different materials and techniques.

“I also have a vegan piece in my new collection made from biodegradable nylon.”

Hope’s pieces range in price from £110 for an accessory to £600 for a cardigan, with an average of £250 for most pieces.

*You can find out more at www.hopemacaulay.com