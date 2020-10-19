From Emilia Clarke’s anxiety over nude scenes to Jason Momoa’s modesty sock: new book details what really went on behind the scenes on Game of Thrones

Exclusive bun fights and diva strops par for the course on set of Northern Ireland-shot fantasy

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, in a scene from Game Of Thrones (HBO via AP)

Shock sex, security and diva secrets behind the scenes during the making of Game Of Thrones in Northern Ireland have been revealed.

They include Jason Momoa pressing his 'modesty sock' into the hand of one of the show creators, Ian McShane getting so disgusted with the catering he booted his burger across set - and Emilia Clarke being constantly driven to hysterics by raunchy blood-soaked scenes.

New book Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon exposes private tales about the show, mainly shot in Northern Ireland for eight years between 2011 and 2019.

Its US journalist author James Hibberd spent months on the show's sets and his tome collects never-before-seen interviews with the series' best-known cast and crew.

James details how the Northern Ireland sets of HBO's smash sex, swords and sorcery epic were designated as no-fly zones by the UK government - while scripts were released on an encoded messaging service that deleted them after 24 hours.

He also tells how pictures leaked from the Northern Ireland sets were digitally analysed by a team of experts hired just to track down the locations of spies.

James says in his book: "Perimeters were expanded and heavily patrolled. Printed scripts were largely banished from use in the latter seasons. Every character was given a code name on any production documents.

"Cast trailers had numbers on their doors rather than character names, so an interloper couldn't tell which actors were in a scene together."

Actress Sophie Turner (24) - Sansa Stark in GoT - says in the book: "We had like this app where everything disappeared after 24 hours; it was like Snapchat for scripts.

Sophie Turner, left, and Jessica Chastain (Ian West/PA)

"And we all had code names, which is highly confusing when you needed to remember who was who.

"Spoiler photos sometimes leaked anyway. The show's security team would then use forensic analysis to track down precisely where and when the picture was taken.

"One aerial shot of a King's Landing set in Northern Ireland leaked online during filming of season eight, and analysts determined it had been taken from a specific window at the Titanic museum blocks away. The crew then took steps to seal off that particular line of sight."

Along with stopping spoilers leaking online, the show's raunchy nude scenes were another reason for the extreme secrecy.

The first GoT sex scene featured in the pilot episode, shot on location in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Morocco.

Jason Momoa (41) was urged by writer David Benioff to remove his 'modesty covering' to make his staged sex scene with actress Emilia Clarke's dragon-charmer character Daenerys Targaryen look more realistic.

Jason Momoa (Isabel Infantes/PA)

But Jason (Khal Drogo) refused and got his revenge on David after the scene.

David (50) said: "It seemed like it went fine, and then afterward Jason walks up to me and goes, 'Hey, you did a great job'.

"He shakes my hand, and I look down and he put the… it's basically like a condom except a little bigger.

"He put it in my hand, and it had been on his c**k the entire scene."

Jason added: "That was because David had been like, 'Momoa, just take it off!' You know, giving me s**t. 'Sacrifice! Do it for your art!'

"I'm just like, 'F**k you, bro. My wife would be p****d. That's for one lady only, man'.

"David and I love giving each other s**t. So afterward I ripped the thing off and kept it in my hand and gave him a big hug and a handshake and was like, 'Hey, now you have a little bit of me on you, buddy'."

Ian McShane (78) - Brother Ray in series six of GoT - also kicked off on set.

Ian McShane

Director Mark Mylod said: "Ian McShane was a force of nature. He's gone down in Game of Thrones crew folklore as being the person who most improved the catering.

"His lunch was brought up to him and he disliked his burger so he kicked it and it went flying, and had a few choice words of what he thought of the burger.

"The burger whacked into (The Hound actor) Rory McCann, who was enjoying his burger and had no complaints.

"But a few days later we had a new caterer who was brilliant. So, thanks Ian."

Emilia Clarke (33) had regular meltdowns over the show's sex scenes and regularly stripping for full-frontal nudity.

Emilia Clarke (Matt Crossick/PA)

The actress quietly battled through a brain haemorrhage and two surgeries during filming, with only a select group of her GoT colleagues informed.

Emilia said: "I was unemployed when I was cast. I was so desperate to be the most professional actor I could be that I'd be like, 'Yeah, sure', for anything they threw at me - 'I'll just cry about it in the bathroom later, whatever, you won't know'.

"It's f*****g embarrassing - I called my mom and said, 'I read the scripts and I don't want to tell you what happens but can you just talk me off this ledge? I just went walking and I'm having a little cry. It really messed me up'."

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) was so against stripping for her character's infamous 'Walk of Shame' scene in series five a total of seven body doubles were flown to Northern Ireland to audition for the part - after 1,000 actresses applied.

The mum-of-two (47) said the thought of shooting naked for three days was "too much".

Director David Nutter added he told the doubles: "This is going to be a three-day event, and you have to be prepared for the fact that it's very probable somebody will get a shot of this from the crowd and you'll be trending as the most important thing online.

"Can you handle that?"