Gary Lightbody reveals details of new Snow Patrol album set for 2024

Gary Lightbody has reassured fans that Snow Patrol will have some new music next year.

The Snow Patrol frontman was a guest of honour at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards where he picked up an Outstanding Contribution award for his charity work.

In 2019 he set up the Lightbody Foundation. To date his foundation has donated more than £1 million to charitable causes including food banks, struggling musicians during the pandemic, mental health, counselling and suicide awareness groups, Down’s syndrome and deaf support groups, cancer care organisations, charities helping the people of Ukraine, as well as those helping vulnerable women and children here.

The 47-year-old told Showbiz Life: “New music next year hopefully. We are finishing the album. We are two-thirds of the way through. Nathan (Connolly) put that solo record out on our label so we are still very much together.”

And will we see the band make a return to the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards after they last played in 2019?

Gary laughed: “Ah, I’m sure you could find someone better than us to do it.”

It was a special night for the singer who attended with his pal Davy Matchett and his sister Sarah as he picked up his award.

He added: “It’s very nice to be back. Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards is brilliant at supporting unsung heroes. Northern Ireland has given me and Snow Patrol so much, so my first thought is always what can we do in return?”