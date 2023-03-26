Gerard McCarthy tells of his pride at new film: ‘It’s a love letter to my family’

The former Hollyoaks star’s film has been selected for Five Films for Freedom, the world’s widest-reaching LGBTQIA+ digital campaign and will see it screened for free to audiences across the world.

The 41-year-old Belfast actor told Showbiz Life: “My family loved it. I’m just fortunate that my parents are two rock stars. And I grew up in a house where we were all loved out. And I don’t take that for granted. My niece is four and she’s seen it. My nephew is nine and he’s seen it.

"I love that it is a film that you can just watch with, like the entire family. There’s nothing to be afraid of. It’s just a feel-good story about your family and about love and listening to each other.”

The short film is about a young boy from west Belfast who wants to wear a dress to his Holy Communion. Parents Maria and Dermot are keen to do what is best for Johnny, but their different opinions almost pull the happy family apart.

Gerard, who played Kris Fisher in Hollyoaks from 2006 to 2010 and also starred in The Fall, came out as non-binary last year, saying: “I don’t want anyone who has always referred to me as he/him to start overthinking it or worrying about it too much (trust me, I’ve already wasted far too much time doing that).

“Being referred to as they/them will make me smile, but I certainly won’t get angry or offended if I’m referred to as he/him. I’m just me.”

A scene from the short film Just Johnny

Reflecting on the film being included in the new campaign, Gerard said: “I’m so proud. It’s the fact that it’s been beamed out all around the world and is accessible to people in countries where you’re killed for being gay. I’m really proud that we made a film, which is so Northern Irish, where the accents are strong.

"And the humour is Northern Irish and people just get it all around the world and find comfort in watching it and going ‘Oh, that person’s like me’. I’m just really honoured that our film has been included in it because I think it’s always nice to obviously do things that people like and enjoy and watch. But I kind of feel like this is important.”

Gerard has also paid tribute to Derry Girls and Game of Thrones for helping put Northern Ireland on the map as a film-making nation.

They added: “Derry Girls has had a massive effect. And obviously you have people like LISA MCGEE as a writer, but we now have the best editors and the best crew. Northern Ireland as a film industry is like a force to be reckoned with.

"The big turning point was Game of Thrones, and they trained so many people. And then people were going on to work on things like The Falls, Bloodlands, Derry Girls and all of the movies that are being shot. As a film-making community we collectively just get better and better and better and better.

"The crew that we had on Just Johnny were amazing. We had the same costume designer that works on Derry Girls. You do stand on the shoulders of other people’s success. And Lisa would be one of those people,” they said.