Give my Head Peace star Paddy Jenkins missing Oscars over show in Strabane

I can’t be in two places at once, says Irish Goodbye actor

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

BELFAST actor Paddy Jenkins had to turn down the chance of going to the Oscars because the ceremony clashes with a show in Strabane.

Jenkins should have been jetting off to the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood with the rest of the cast and crew of An Irish Goodbye, which has been nominated in the best short film category.

But the Finaghy man can’t make the trip because he’s appearing in a Give My Head Peace live show at the Alley Theatre on the same weekend, and nothing can be done to alter the schedules.

Jenkins was philosophical about foregoing the heady heights of Tinseltown for the somewhat less glittering lights of Strabane.

Paddy in An Irish Goodbye

Viewing figures for the Oscars, which will be held on March 12, run into millions, and the Dolby Theatre host venue in Hollywood holds more than 3,000 people, whereas the Alley Theatre has room for just 270.

“I’m disappointed, but it’s just one of those things. I can’t be in two places at once,” said Jenkins, who plays a priest in the black comedy.

The movie, written and directed by Ross White and Tom Berkeley, was filmed in Northern Ireland.

It stars Seamus O’Hara and James Martin in the roles of two estranged brothers.

Read more Give My Head Peace’s Pastor Begbie actor who plays priest in Oscar shortlisted film says award would be heaven sent

Jenkins’ character, Father O’Shea, whom he describes as an “oddball”, oversees the reunion following the death of their mother.

Jenkins’ character couldn’t be further removed from the Protestant cleric, Pastor Begbie, he portrays in Give My Head Peace. He said: “I wondered if it might be possible to rearrange the agendas for me to get to Hollywood, but there was no way that I could juggle things.

Paddy as Pastor Begbie in Give My Head Peace

“Obviously, I would love to jump on a plane and attend the awards night. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, something every actor and everyone behind the scenes dreams about, but I plan to get myself home to Belfast and watch the Oscars live on the box.

“I know the parties are supposed to be something else, but I’ll be having an admittedly lower-key gathering of my own in my house.

“A lot of friends and family say they’ll try to stay up with me through the night to see what happens — there might just be a bottle or two of bubbly on ice — and hopefully the result goes our way.”

An Irish Goodbye is one of a record 14 Irish nominations at the Oscars, including four for Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin, and another for Paul Mescal for Aftersun.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

James Martin could not hide his excitement about the prospect of heading out to America.

He said: “An Oscar could be a nice birthday gift because it’s actually on my birthday, so the timing is fantastic.

“I would love to meet Tom Cruise — Top Gun is a fantastic movie.

“I would also love to meet Liam Neeson and Robert De Niro.”

While the ceremony may be out of the question for Jenkins, he’s hoping that he will be able to attend the Baftas in London later this month, with An Irish Goodbye also up for a short film gong.

Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond will be hosting the ceremony at the Southbank Centre on February 19.