Give My Head Peace’s Pastor Begbie actor who plays priest in Oscar shortlisted film says award would be heaven sent

Actor plays a priest in short in the running for Oscar and Bafta

The Belfast actor who plays Pastor Begbie in Give My Head Peace is thanking the heavens that a movie he features in could win an Oscar.

An Irish Goodbye, the black comedy short film in which Paddy Jenkins on this occasion portrays an oddball priest, is one of 15 flicks picked for the Academy Awards live action short category after the list was whittled down from 200.

Last week it was announced that it had also been longlisted for a Bafta.

In the next Oscars step later this month, five will be selected for the final list of nominees at the 95th Academy Awards in March.

An Irish Goodbye, written and directed by Tom Berkeley and Ross White, also stars actors James Martin, who has Down syndrome, and Seamus O’Hara.

It tells the story of two brothers who are reunited in rural Northern Ireland after the death of their mother.

Paddy Jenkins in An Irish Goodbye

Trying to keep the peace between them is Jenkins in a very different guise from the beanie-hatted loyalist Pastor Begbie who has become a massive hit with BBC Northern Ireland TV viewers.

Paddy says his “conversion” to the role of Father O’Shea instantly appealed to him.

He added: “I loved the script, especially as Father O’Shea is such a colourful character. It made me laugh thinking of the contrasts between him and Begbie.

“I was never worried that audiences would be confused, because without the hat and the moustache, Father O’Shea didn’t look anything like Begbie.”

Paddy as Pastor Begbie in Give My Head Peace

Paddy says he’s hoping An Irish Goodbye will be nominated for an Oscar.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves, but it would be fantastic if the film did get onto the shortlist. If that should happen, I would jump at the chance if I was invited to go to Hollywood for the ceremony. Who wouldn’t?”

He is full of admiration for the cast and the producers the film, which was shot over five days in and around Belfast.

“James, Seamus and the entire crew were great fun to work with. We all had a ball,” Paddy said.

Bizarrely, his links with men of the cloth don’t end with Pastor Begbie and Father O’Shea. The man of many parts from Finaghy played the tragic dad of Fr Brendan Smyth’s abuse victims in the acclaimed TV drama Betrayal of Trust.

“That was a heartbreaking, humbling experience. I met the real-life father that I portrayed and there were a lot of tears every day of the shoot,” explained Paddy, who also played a cold-hearted IRA killer in the award-winning Steve McQueen film Hunger about the IRA hunger strike.

James Martin in An Irish Goodbye

But Paddy’s also remembered for his on-stage roles including his stand-out performance in the George Best musical Dancing Shoes, where he transformed from the footballer’s father Dickie into Alex Higgins on a visit to see the ailing superstar in hospital.

The show was first staged at the Grand Opera House where Paddy once worked behind the scenes. He also plays May McFettridge’s sidekick in the Christmas pantomimes at the famous venue.