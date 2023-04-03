Good Vibrations: Glen Wallace ‘can’t wait’ to play punk legend Terri Hooley in stage rerun

Glen Wallace is looking forward to coming home to Belfast to star in a re-run of the stage version of Good Vibrations.

Fresh from his role on Coronation Street, the Ballymena actor will be playing punk godfather Terri Hooley at the Grand Opera House.

Hooley (74) became an important figure in the 1970s Belfast music scene, opening the independent record shop and label Good Vibrations and signing bands including Rudi, The Outcasts and The Undertones.

The site of the old record shop is just a stone’s throw away from the Grand Opera House.

The play, which debuted at the Lyric Theatre in 2018, was adapted by Colin Carberry and Glenn Patterson, who were nominated for a Bafta for writing the film on which it is based.

Terri Hooley

Glen told Sunday Life he missed out on a ticket for the first sell-out run of the play, and had to make do with watching it on his laptop during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t get a chance to see it when my mate Aaron McCusker played Terri,” he explained.

“Aaron and I worked together on [the crime series] Marcella and are good friends. You couldn’t get a ticket for love nor money for the first show, and it had standing ovations every night.

“I auditioned for it in 2019, then everything was shelved because of Covid. When we were all sitting at home [during lockdown] and needed content to watch, the Lyric Theatre streamed it from its archives, and I managed to get to see it. I loved it. It is such a great story and has great energy.

“People have asked me if it’s a play or a musical. To me, a musical tells a story through song, and I think this is a hybrid because it feels like a concert.

“When I watched it on my laptop, I felt that I was part of a gig. I could feel the energy; the crowd was bouncing. I can only imagine what that will be like in the Grand Opera House.

“I can’t believe that [the play] has come back and given me this opportunity to play someone as iconic as Terri Hooley.

“It’s 10 years since I’ve been on stage. I can’t wait.”

Glen with Good Vibrations co-star Jayne Wisener

The 46-year-old became a household name after leaving Northern Ireland for England in 1998 to pursue an acting career.

After drama school, he made his screen debut in 2003 as a riot cop in the award-winning TV movie Holy Cross.

He went on to star in a number of hugely popular soaps, including Emmerdale, EastEnders, Hollyoaks and, more recently, Coronation Street.

Glen also had a role in The Secret, about Colin Howell and Hazel Stewart, and is currently appearing in Under the Black Rock at the Arcola Theatre in London.

Glen as DS Cameron Bryant in EastEnders

Playing Lucas Kempton in Coronation Street came as a welcome break from the coronavirus crisis.

“I was very fortunate to get that job during lockdown because it gave me something to do,” he said.

“A lot of my friends who work in the theatre had nothing because their industry had crashed, but soaps shot in studios could meet the restrictions because they could be contained.

“I loved it. I loved being in Manchester. I have a best friend there and I’m a godfather to his son, so I was able to live in their bubble and go to and from work.

“It was harder for the regulars because they operated a one-way system in the studio.

“All the chairs were taken out of the green room to discourage people from congregating there.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it. Ali [Coronation Street actor Alison King, who plays Carla Connor] is such a lovely girl who has her feet on the ground and is very warm. She made it a great experience for me.

“They haven’t entirely shut the door on the character, and if they want to bring him back some time in the future, I will happily do it.”

Glen Wallace as Lucas Kempton in Coronation Street

Glen lives in London with his partner but likes to get home every couple of months to see his mum, Sandra, dad Roy, two younger brothers and his nephews and niece.

He credits Michael Poynor, the artistic director of the Ulster Theatre Company, for giving him a start in his career.

However, what initially drew him to acting was the chance to duck out of maths lessons and mix with girls.

“I was at the Belfast Boys’ Model School, and in second year you could take part in the school play,” he said.

“If you were part of it, you got a week off your timetable and you also got to mix with the girls’ school.

“When I realised it meant I didn’t have to go to maths for a whole week and got to spend time with the girls, I thought that sounded like good craic and signed up.

“My English teacher was involved in the Fortwilliam Musical Society Youth, and my art teacher painted the sets.

“They were putting on a show of Oklahoma when someone dropped out. They asked me to help. One show led to another, and here I am, 30 years later.

I appeared on stage in the Grand Opera House as an amateur in my teens about 15 times, but this will be my first time as a professional actor.

“At that age, a career in acting would have only been a pipe dream.

“My family are not theatrical and there was no real outlet for acting. It was just seen as a hobby.

“But when you saw people like Jimmy Nesbitt in Cold Feet and Charlie Lawson in Coronation Street, you realised it was possible.

“We’re having this conversation in the arts at the minute about representation and diversity and why it is so important, and I think class is a big part of that.

“Working-class boys and girls from Belfast need to see themselves represented on the screen and realise they can do it too.”

Glen has had roles in soaps including Corrie

While Glen feels fortunate for the many roles that have come his way, he takes nothing for granted.

“I always say it is the best job in the world and also can be the worst job when you are not in work,” he said.

“I’ve been very fortunate and am very grateful for every opportunity.

“I think it isn’t just about luck and being in the right place at the right time, but also about being prepared when an opportunity comes along.”

Good Vibrations runs at Belfast’s Grand Opera House from May 9 until May 20.

It is directed by Des Kennedy, who previously worked on Piaf and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and written by Colin Carberry and Glenn Patterson.

Glen will be starring alongside Jayne Wisener, Marty Maguire, Christina Nelson, Curtis-Lee Ashqar, Cat Barter, Gavin Peden, Chris Mohan, Odhran McNulty, Jolene O’Hara and Dylan Reid.

A younger Terri Hooley outside his old record shop

The production of Good Vibrations is supported by Tourism Northern Ireland, Tourism Ireland, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland National Lottery funding and Belfast City Council. For more information and booking details, visit www.goh.co.uk