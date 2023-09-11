Grub Spy: Mulberry Tree a trip down memory lane

Old classics done well leaves an impression at quaint Seaforde spot

Walking in through the doors of the pastel pink Mulberry Tree restaurant in Seaforde, I felt immediately welcomed, as if I was walking in through someone’s front door.

The staff greeted customers (clearly regulars) by their first names and seated them at their usual seat facing out onto the leafy County Down village and the slow pace of life outside.

Located only a stone’s throw away from the main road towards Newcastle when travelling from Belfast, you’d easily pass the Mulberry Tree if you didn’t know it existed, and what a hidden gem it is.

Main courses at Mulberry Tree

Expecting a menu of big dinners and other usual suspects you’d normally find in a rural restaurant such as this, I was pleasantly surprised to see a traditional yet varied menu on offer.

My guests opted for nothing too fussy; a ham and vegetable pasta with a tasty creamy sauce; and a gammon dinner — with sliced pineapple, of course. I chose something off-menu which was not a problem to the chef — who is also the owner: the chicken Maryland.

The dishes were served promptly, and every aspect of the dinner was cooked well; a tasty breaded chicken breast topped with a slice of crispy bacon served with steamed vegetables and a banana fritter accompanied by a side of homemade chips, nothing too over-seasoned or elaborate.

It is, in fact, a rare occurrence these days to find good home-cooked food that hasn’t been drenched in sauce or unnecessarily covered in cheese; where stacked burgers and loaded fries are the norm in other restaurants.

After Eight cheesecake

The Mulberry Tree has kept it classic and simple, ignoring all the overly complicated trends and took the menu back to basics.

The portion sizes are hearty and packed with fresh wholesome food and if I hadn’t spied the desserts fridge on the way into the restaurant, I would have devoured the plate. But I decided to hold off so that I could taste what I soon discovered was the pièce de résistance of the whole meal: the sweets.

Not too often would I choose desserts when dining out, but the impressive trays of cakes and pies were hard to resist, and it was difficult to choose just one, so we all chose something different and shared.

In keeping with the traditional theme, I picked the apple tart served with a side of custard. Each bite was packed with warm, rich, autumnal flavours and the pastry was short and very tasty. My guests chose the classic pavlova and an After Eight cheesecake, which I, of course, had to sample as well.

I’m not usually a fan of mint chocolate but I was pleasantly surprised with the cheesecake; light, creamy and full of flavour with the perfect amount of crunch.

The pavlova — a firm family favourite — was easily one of the best I’ve ever tasted. Despite the impressive size of the slice, it melted in your mouth at the first bite and the fresh fruit added that much-needed hint of tartness.

The Mulberry Tree is indeed a trip down memory lane for your taste buds; a nostalgic and homely meal that doesn’t break the bank.

Pavlova served at Mulberry Tree

The food

Chicken Maryland £12.50

Pasta £9.95

Ham £10.75

Misc Food £2

3 desserts £15.75

2 x tea £3.70

2 x coffee £5.20

Diet Coke £1.65

Sparkling water £1.65

The bill: £63.15

The rating

Service 5/5

Food 5/5

Decor 3/5

Vegetarian 3/5

Mulberry Tree 2 Main Street, Seaforde Tel: 028 4481 2085