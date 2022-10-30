Haunted hotel music to the Auld Gods’ ears: Glengormley band inspired by the notorious Cecil

Glengormley band’s latest single inspired by murders and disappearances at the Cecil

Elisa Lam, whose body was found in a water tank on the hotel's roof 19 days after she was reported missing

A Los Angeles hotel linked to numerous murders and unexplained disappearances is the inspiration behind a Glengormley group’s new single.

At the Cecil, the final track from Auld Gods’ debut album Older, Wiser? is based on the story of the Cecil Hotel, considered by some to be haunted, and which was featured in a hit Netflix show.

“When I’m writing — and At the Cecil is one of my songs — I look for strange and quirky things, even sayings,” says Davy McLarnon, one third of Auld Gods.

“It goes back to lockdown and my son saying to me that I had to watch a documentary on Netflix about this weird hotel.

“When I watched it, I was totally intrigued by the whole thing. Here was a successful, plush hotel in the Roaring Twenties, [but] after the Great Depression, it fell on hard times and attracted a lot of people who were down on their luck.

“Then all the things that followed from that: the mysterious disappearances, the suicides and this story in particular about the Canadian student disappearing.”

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel focuses on the discovery of tourist Elisa Lam’s body in a large water tank on the top of the hotel in February 2013, 19 days after she went missing.

CCTV of Elisa behaving in a strange way in the hotel elevator went viral, and a stream of theories were floated by YouTubers.

Davy says: “It’s disturbing to watch the footage and then to think about how that would maybe affect her folks and loved ones. I tried not to be too personal in the song. I kept it quite vague.”

Davy began working with brothers Mike and Marty Williamson, the other members of Auld Gods, during lockdown.

He explains: “Initially, we were just thinking about doing one or two tracks, but before we knew it, we had over an album’s worth of material.”

Rather than feel isolated by lockdown, Davy found it “intriguing and interesting” since it gave him space to experiment with his music.

“I’m a guitarist, [but] it led me into the world of synthesizers and all kinds of weird and wonderful electronic sounds,” he says.

“It gave me a whole new avenue of genres, if you like.

“Suddenly, I was writing these weird, wonderful electronic songs, all from a good old punk background. I think there’s still a lot of the punk spirit in it.

“My band Shock Treatment was one of Terry Hooley’s bands. Our Belfast Telegraph single was released in 1980, and in those days it was very much do it yourself.

“That’s what I liked about this. It was still very much a do-it-yourself thing.

“The software that you have now for home recording, what you can produce from two or three bedrooms is amazing.”

Davy also worked on a special NHS rendition of The Adventurers’ Broken Land, another musical endeavour which he could do from home.

Being able to stick to his musical roots is something particularly important in Northern Ireland, says Davy, who also performed in Peace Frog.

“There’s something about Northern Ireland where we have our own get up and go. It doesn’t matter what anybody else is doing, we just get on with it. The more people you meet, the better in this industry as well,” he says.

“That’s the thing with Auld Gods; here are three guys who went to school together. In fact, in the punk days with Shock Treatment, Mike and Marty were in a band called Lovers of Today who weren’t as well-known as Shock Treatment, but they toured with us.

“Mike stood in for our bass player when he broke his arm, so he had to do an Irish tour with us. There are all those wee links.”

At the Cecil has been released on streaming services including Spotify, Apple, Amazon and Tidal. Older, Wiser? is available on CD from https://auldgods.bandcamp.com/