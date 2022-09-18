‘Have I told you lately you’re not funny?’ Sir Lenny Henry on being heckled by Van Morrison

But comic and legendary singer partied later

Comedy legend Lenny Henry has told how he was heckled at a disaster gig in New York — by Van Morrison.

The pair first met when Sir Lenny and a pal went backstage after a show by the Belfast-born singer in the Big Apple.

He said that Morrison and his band then returned the favour by turning up to see him do stand-up — only for Van the Man to shout barbs at him from the audience.

Lenny (64) revealed: “I took John Shea to see Van Morrison at the Beacon Theatre. John Lee Hooker was a special guest that night, and the place rocked.

“John was over the moon that we got to go backstage and meet Van the Man and the band.

“Van’s an enigma wrapped in a puzzle surrounded by mystery and covered in breadcrumbs. Like a scotch egg with a guitar. There’s no cracking the code.

“However, saying all that, when he discovered that I was doing a gig downtown in the Village venue, he agreed to bring the band to see my routine.”

Lenny said that when he went on stage his enthusiasm to road-test new jokes soon waned when he realised he was performing to an almost empty room.

He continued: “I was very excited when I showed up at the venue a couple of nights later, but there was no one there, except for two guys in lumberjack shirts.

“I watched as comic after comic asked them where they were from and if this was their first date. One was from Wisconsin, the other from Arkansas; yes, it was a first date; yes, they did find each other attractive; no, they probably wouldn’t sleep together tonight, there was still more getting to know each other to go through.”

The comedian was initially buoyed when Sir Van and his entourage swelled the crowd — but was then faced with the soul icon’s taunts.

He said: “Van and the boys arrived late (they had a show that night), and, by the time they got there, there were a few more people in the place. At least 15.

“So, I go on and start doing the new material, and it’s not going down that well. But it’s a work-in-progress.

“I’ve got other stuff to sprinkle round it that I know works, but the new stuff’s like pulling teeth — it’s just a bit lumpen and overwritten, and I don’t know it yet. I’m reading it off cards and fluffing lines.

“About halfway through this interminably long set — the two lumberjacks on the front row were now kissing each other, but I soldiered on — I hear this very distinctive Northern Irish brogue yelling: ‘Get off! [lots of laughter] Bring back Jim Davidson, all is forgiven... This isn’t funny at all. Now, Charlie Williams, there was a comedian. I want me money back.’”

In his new book, Rising to the Surface, Sir Lenny said that his poor performance didn’t stop him enjoying a night on the tiles with his newfound friend after his 1992 gig.

He explained: “We told Van we might go to Nell’s afterwards and he and the band wanted to come.

“An amount of ales were imbibed — and then all of a sudden it was a party.”