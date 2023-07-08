‘He’s Irish!’ Keating’s delight at young Belfast singer Jarlaith on Voice Kids UK

Jarlaith (12) wows enthusiastic audience with Rod Stewart cover

A talented musical starlet wowed judges on The Voice Kids UK on Saturday night with Boyzone star Ronan Keating labelling his performance “gorgeous”.

Jarlaith Mervyn (12) played the guitar and sang his way through the Rod Stewart classic I Don’t Want To Talk About It as judges Pixie Lott, Will.i.am, Ronan Keating and Danny Jones listened on.

Cheered by an enthusiastic audience Ronan Keating eventually hit his big red button to turn his chair around and select Jarlaith as one of his students on Team Ronan.

After finally spinning his chair around Ronan was also delighted to discover a fellow Irishman standing in front of him.

“Oh he’s Irish!” he declared with a beaming smile: “That was gorgeous, I was captivated, I waited until the very end because I was just loving it.

“Your voice, so raw, and you played as well which is incredibly brave.”

Former McFly frontman Danny nearly turned his chair too but never quite got there, telling Jarlaith afterwards he was ‘upset with his hand’ for not hitting the big red button.

Famed Black Eyed Peas founder Will.i.am also chipped in with positive feedback saying he could “tell” Jarlaith was playing the guitar live because the timing was “hand in glove”.

“It was beautiful”, he said, with Ronan adding: “Well, I mean, welcome to team Ronan, Jarlaith!”

Earlier in the show the young west Belfast boy told the audience about how his dad is his mentor and inspiration, saying: “I’m Jarlaith, I come from Belfast and I’m 12 years of age.

“I would say my daddy got me into music because he’s a really, really big fan.

“I sit down with my daddy every night to do a wee bit of music, he’s definitely my biggest inspiration.

“This is very, very big, it means a lot, I want to show the world what I can do. This performance is probably one of the biggest performances I’ll ever have and if a coach turns for me I’ll be over the moon.”

Luckily for Jarlaith his wish came true with doting mum Tracy adding: “He got his first guitar when he was four and he just played it all the time, he loved it.

“The singing, it came a bit later, Jarlaith works very hard at his music and one day we know that he is going to reach his dreams.”

The youngster, from Glengoland in the Colin area of west Belfast, is competing with a host of other young singers aged between 7 and 14 from across the UK in blind auditions on The Voice Kids.

The Voice Kids UK is on ITV1 on Saturdays at 7.30pm.